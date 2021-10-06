JournalNow.com Football: Coach's' clipboard

Oak Grove has only been open since August 2017, but the Grizzlies already have quite a rivalry with North Davidson. The Davidson County football teams meet Friday night at Oak Grove in a Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game.
With Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb unavailable, North Davidson coach Brian Flynn broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
BRIAN FLYNN, North Davidson
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
Reynolds (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 1 Glenn (3-0, 4-1), 7 p.m.
No. 2 East Forsyth (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at Parkland (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Reagan (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at No. 4 West Forsyth (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Davidson (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-3) at No. 5 Oak Grove (1-0, 4-1)
No. 7 Davie County (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-2) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m.
Walkertown (1-1 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3) at No. 8 North Forsyth (2-1, 3-3)
ALSO PLAYING
Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4) at West Stokes (1-2, 3-2)
Atkins (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at Eastern Guilford (2-1, 3-2)
Community School of Davidson (3-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2, 0-5), 7 p.m.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.
OFF
No. 10 Carver (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-3)
Joe Sirera
