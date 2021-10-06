JournalNow.com Football: Coach's' clipboard

 Skip to main content
North Davidson coach Brian Flynn on Friday night's game at Oak Grove: "We can’t take everything away. It’s just impossible, but we have to take away things that they really like to do and make them do things they’re not as comfortable doing. That’s going to be a key. And I know it’s a cliché, but we’ve got to block and tackle better."

Oak Grove has only been open since August 2017, but the Grizzlies already have quite a rivalry with North Davidson. The Davidson County football teams meet Friday night at Oak Grove in a Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game.

With Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb unavailable, North Davidson coach Brian Flynn broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

BRIAN FLYNN, North Davidson

Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb was unavailable for a Zoom interview this week, but his Grizzlies are 1-0 in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and 4-1 overall heading into Friday night's game.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Reynolds (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 1 Glenn (3-0, 4-1), 7 p.m.

No. 2 East Forsyth (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at Parkland (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Reagan (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at No. 4 West Forsyth (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Davidson (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-3) at No. 5 Oak Grove (1-0, 4-1)

No. 7 Davie County (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-2) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m.

Walkertown (1-1 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3) at No. 8 North Forsyth (2-1, 3-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4) at West Stokes (1-2, 3-2)

Atkins (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at Eastern Guilford (2-1, 3-2)

Community School of Davidson (3-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2, 0-5), 7 p.m.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

OFF

No. 10 Carver (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-3)

