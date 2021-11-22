JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera looks at four high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in NCHSAA regional semifinals against area teams:
ISAIAH BROWN-MURRAY, senior, CB/KR, Cornelius Hough
Brown-Murray is a lockdown defensive back, with three interceptions for the Huskies, but he's most dangerous with the ball in his hands. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound East Carolina commit has returned two kickoffs, two punts and one interception for touchdowns this season. East Forsyth will have its hands full throwing on the senior, and the Eagles may want kicker/punter Andrew Conrad to keep the ball away from Brown-Murray if possible in their Class 4-A West semifinal.
GAVIN GIBSON, senior, S, Cornelius Hough
A ballhawk in the Huskies' speedy secondary, Gibson leads Hough with four interceptions this season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior has been impressive enough to earn scholarship offers from a number of FBS schools, including Boston College, Maryland and Virginia. A pass rush that features Wisconsin commit Curtis Neal makes life easier for Gibson and fellow senior DB Isaiah Brown-Murray and will present a major challenge for the East Forsyth offensive line Friday night.
SANTANA HOPPER, senior, DT, Shelby
A beast on the defensive line for the Golden Lions, Hopper is committed to Appalachian State. A different body type at 6-feet-1, 280 pounds than Shelby's North Carolina commit, 6-4, 205 edge rusher Malaki Hamrick, Hopper is just as effective. The No. 56 defensive tackle in the country and No. 10 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Hopper has 29 tackles for losses and 10 sacks. He's also blocked three punts this season, so Reidsville needs to be aware of where he is on special teams in their Class 2-A West semifinal.
J.T. SMITH, junior, RB, Cornelius Hough
A transfer from NCISAA power Charlotte Providence Day, Smith has made an immediate impact this year, rushing for 547 yards and 12 touchdowns and catching 24 passes for 342 yards and two TDs. Junior QB Tad Hudson, who has committed to North Carolina, may be the headliner for the Huskies' offense, but Smith's versatility makes the Hough offense hum. That's why he already has scholarship offers from multiple Power 5 schools, including Boston College, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State and Wisconsin, and why East Forsyth will have to account for him in the passing and running games Friday night.
