JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in games against area teams:

DAEVIN HOBBS, junior, DE/TE, Concord Robinson (vs. West Stokes)

At 6-feet-6, 240 pounds, Hobbs has prototypical size for a college defensive end and the production to back it up (20.5 tackles for losses, 12 hurries, 8 sacks) as a junior. He's also a basketball prospect, after averaging 20.6 points per game as a sophomore, but with scholarship offers already from Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina his future looks to be in football. West Stokes could have trouble keeping him out of the backfield when they meet the Bulldogs on Friday night in Concord.

DESHAUN WHITMIRE, junior, DB/RB, Asheville (vs. Davie County)

As much as Davie County QB Alex Summers wants to throw to WRs Zymere Hudson and Zaharee Maddox, he has to be aware of where Whitmire is at all times on defense. The 6-foot, 175-pound junior not only has 47 tackles and a sack, he has picked off five passes. Whitmire also contributes for Asheville as a running back, with four touchdowns.

JALON WALKER, senior, LB, Salisbury (vs. North Forsyth)

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior is one of the nation's top linebacker prospects. His football pedigree is strong as the son of Catawba College head coach Curtis Walker, and he's also athletic enough to play basketball for the Hornets. Since committing to top-ranked Georgia in late March, Jalon has continued to disrupt opponents' offenses and helped Salisbury win the NCHSAA Class 2-AA title in the spring. North Forsyth will have to be aware of where he is at all times if the Vikings hope to pull an upset on the road.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.