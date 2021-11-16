JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera looks at two high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in NCHSAA third-round playoff games against area teams:

MARI ADAMS, RB, senior, Boiling Springs Crest

Adams may be better known as the point guard on the Chargers' basketball team, but he has emerged as a playmaker this season in football. Adams rushed for four touchdowns in Crest's 28-15 win over West Rowan after being sidelined with an injury. At 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, Adams isn't a big back, but his speed and cutting ability make him a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball against North Davidson on Friday night in a Class 3-A West third-round game.

ELI HALL, DL, senior, Boiling Springs Crest

Crest's defense is holding opponents to an average of 17.9 points per game, and Hall is a big reason why. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Wake Forest commit is a run-stuffer who can be a nightmare to try to block one-on-one. North Davidson will have its hands full with Hall and the rest of the Chargers on Friday night in a Class 3-A West matchup in Boiling Springs.

