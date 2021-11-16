 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night
0 Comments

JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eli Hall

Crest defensive lineman Eli Hall (left) plans to continue his football career at Wake Forest.

 Photo submitted

JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera looks at two high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in NCHSAA third-round playoff games against area teams:

MARI ADAMS, RB, senior, Boiling Springs Crest

Adams may be better known as the point guard on the Chargers' basketball team, but he has emerged as a playmaker this season in football. Adams rushed for four touchdowns in Crest's 28-15 win over West Rowan after being sidelined with an injury. At 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, Adams isn't a big back, but his speed and cutting ability make him a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball against North Davidson on Friday night in a Class 3-A West third-round game.

ELI HALL, DL, senior, Boiling Springs Crest

Crest's defense is holding opponents to an average of 17.9 points per game, and Hall is a big reason why. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Wake Forest commit is a run-stuffer who can be a nightmare to try to block one-on-one. North Davidson will have its hands full with Hall and the rest of the Chargers on Friday night in a Class 3-A West matchup in Boiling Springs.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 13 East Forsyth (10-1) at No. 5 Glenn (9-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at No. 3 Dudley (11-1)

No. 5 North Davidson (8-3) at No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Hendersonville (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (11-0)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News