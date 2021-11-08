JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

 Skip to main content
Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night
Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

Lucas Lenhoff

Senior quarterback Lucas Lenhoff has thrown for 2,279 yards and 24 touchdowns for Charlotte Myers Park, which visits Glenn on Friday night in a Class 4-A West second-round playoff game.

 The Charlotte Observer

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in games against area teams:

LUCAS LENHOFF, senior, QB, Charlotte Myers Park

Lenhoff, who moved from Los Angeles to Charlotte last summer, has fit right in for the Mustangs. A Rivals.com three-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior has thrown for 2,279 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also rushed for four scores. Fellow senior Camarion Thornton, a 6-0, 185-pound athlete, also is a FBS-level recruit, with offers from Arizona State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina. Both could present problems for Glenn when the Class 4-A West teams meet in Kernersville.

BEYLOR MORGAN, junior, RB, Charlotte Ardrey Kell

The junior is coming off a first-round game in which he ran 17 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a 62-7 rout of Northwest Guilford. Fellow junior Khyler Watson also is a player to watch for the Knights. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end forced two fumbles against the Vikings and returned one 50 yards for a touchdown. Both will have to be accounted for in East Forsyth's game plan when they meet in a Class 4-A West matchup in Charlotte.

JAKE PRINCE, senior, DE, Hickory

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound lineman, Prince plays with strength and quickness. Prince is second on the team in tackles, with 84, and also has four sacks, 16 hurries, three forced fumbles and a blocked punt. He also plays a significant number of snaps on the offensive line, so North Davidson figures to see a lot of him in their Class 3-A West matchup in Welcome.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Second round

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)

No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)

No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 13 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)

