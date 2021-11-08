JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in games against area teams:

LUCAS LENHOFF, senior, QB, Charlotte Myers Park

Lenhoff, who moved from Los Angeles to Charlotte last summer, has fit right in for the Mustangs. A Rivals.com three-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior has thrown for 2,279 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also rushed for four scores. Fellow senior Camarion Thornton, a 6-0, 185-pound athlete, also is a FBS-level recruit, with offers from Arizona State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina. Both could present problems for Glenn when the Class 4-A West teams meet in Kernersville.

BEYLOR MORGAN, junior, RB, Charlotte Ardrey Kell

The junior is coming off a first-round game in which he ran 17 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a 62-7 rout of Northwest Guilford. Fellow junior Khyler Watson also is a player to watch for the Knights. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end forced two fumbles against the Vikings and returned one 50 yards for a touchdown. Both will have to be accounted for in East Forsyth's game plan when they meet in a Class 4-A West matchup in Charlotte.