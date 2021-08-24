JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week's games:

JON GULLETTE, senior, RB, Reagan

Yes, senior QB Kam Hill had a big game in the Raiders' season-opening 41-19 win at North Davidson, but this week's opponent is spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion Grimsley and presents a different challenge. After Whirlies QB Alonza Barnett threw for seven(!) touchdowns in a Week 1 rout of Clayton, Reagan doesn't want to get into a shootout with Grimsley. If the Raiders can control the clock with Gullette running (10 carries, 73 yards, TD vs. North Davidson) and catching the ball (3 catches, 77 yards TD), they have a much better chance of pulling the upset.

JEVANTE LONG, senior, RB, West Forsyth

The Titans got a couple of touchdown passes from senior Chris Van Kleeck to senior WR Bralen Morris in a 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds, but West Forsyth is always going to run to win. That means a healthy does of Long, who had three TD runs against A.C. Reynolds, as West Forsyth looks to use its size and strength up front Thursday night on the road to maul an Oak Grove team that opened its season with a 26-16 win over Southwest Guilford.