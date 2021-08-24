JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week's games:
JON GULLETTE, senior, RB, Reagan
Yes, senior QB Kam Hill had a big game in the Raiders' season-opening 41-19 win at North Davidson, but this week's opponent is spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion Grimsley and presents a different challenge. After Whirlies QB Alonza Barnett threw for seven(!) touchdowns in a Week 1 rout of Clayton, Reagan doesn't want to get into a shootout with Grimsley. If the Raiders can control the clock with Gullette running (10 carries, 73 yards, TD vs. North Davidson) and catching the ball (3 catches, 77 yards TD), they have a much better chance of pulling the upset.
JEVANTE LONG, senior, RB, West Forsyth
The Titans got a couple of touchdown passes from senior Chris Van Kleeck to senior WR Bralen Morris in a 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds, but West Forsyth is always going to run to win. That means a healthy does of Long, who had three TD runs against A.C. Reynolds, as West Forsyth looks to use its size and strength up front Thursday night on the road to maul an Oak Grove team that opened its season with a 26-16 win over Southwest Guilford.
BRYANT WILLIAMS, senior, DL, East Forsyth
Williams broke out in the Eagles' opener, with four tackles for losses, including 1½ sacks, and two quarterback hurries in a 48-7 win at Northwest Guilford. With Rolesville and QB Byrum Brown (South Florida commit) coming to town Friday night, it will be even more important for the 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior to collapse the pocket and be disruptive if East Forsyth is to get to 2-0.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.