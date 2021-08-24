 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week
0 Comments

JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week's games:

JON GULLETTE, senior, RB, Reagan

Yes, senior QB Kam Hill had a big game in the Raiders' season-opening 41-19 win at North Davidson, but this week's opponent is spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion Grimsley and presents a different challenge. After Whirlies QB Alonza Barnett threw for seven(!) touchdowns in a Week 1 rout of Clayton, Reagan doesn't want to get into a shootout with Grimsley. If the Raiders can control the clock with Gullette running (10 carries, 73 yards, TD vs. North Davidson) and catching the ball (3 catches, 77 yards TD), they have a much better chance of pulling the upset.

JEVANTE LONG, senior, RB, West Forsyth

The Titans got a couple of touchdown passes from senior Chris Van Kleeck to senior WR Bralen Morris in a 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds, but West Forsyth is always going to run to win. That means a healthy does of Long, who had three TD runs against A.C. Reynolds, as West Forsyth looks to use its size and strength up front Thursday night on the road to maul an Oak Grove team that opened its season with a 26-16 win over Southwest Guilford.

BRYANT WILLIAMS, senior, DL, East Forsyth

Williams broke out in the Eagles' opener, with four tackles for losses, including 1½ sacks, and two quarterback hurries in a 48-7 win at Northwest Guilford. With Rolesville and QB Byrum Brown (South Florida commit) coming to town Friday night, it will be even more important for the 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior to collapse the pocket and be disruptive if East Forsyth is to get to 2-0. 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Rolesville (0-1) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0)

No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0) at No. 7 Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Ragsdale (1-0) at No. 3 Glenn (0-0)

North Forsyth (0-1) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (0-1) 

Grimsley (1-0) at No. 5 Reagan (1-0)

No. 6 Davie County (0-0) at West Rowan (0-0)

Northwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-1)

No. 9 Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1)

Lexington (0-1) at No. 10 Walkertown (1-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1) at Carver (0-1)

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter (1-0) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0)

North Surry (0-1) at West Stokes (1-0)

South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)

OFF

Parkland (0-1)

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News