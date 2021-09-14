JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

KAM HILL, senior, QB, Reagan

Yes, RB Jon Gullette is the face of the Raiders' offense, but if they're going to knock off East Forsyth on Friday night they'll also need a big game from Hill. The senior has been a model of efficiency, even in Reagan's two losses. Hill has passed for 548 yards and six touchdowns and run for 48 yards and another score, all while taking care of the football. If East Forsyth loads the box to stop Gullette, Hill needs to make the Eagles pay with big plays to senior WR V.J. Wilkins (7 catches, 166 yards, 3 TDs).

NOAH MARSHALL, senior, RB, Mount Tabor