 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week
0 Comments

JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Davie County Mooresville football (copy)

Davie County quarterback Alex Summers has completed 75 percent of his passes this season for 972 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

KAM HILL, senior, QB, Reagan

Yes, RB Jon Gullette is the face of the Raiders' offense, but if they're going to knock off East Forsyth on Friday night they'll also need a big game from Hill. The senior has been a model of efficiency, even in Reagan's two losses. Hill has passed for 548 yards and six touchdowns and run for 48 yards and another score, all while taking care of the football. If East Forsyth loads the box to stop Gullette, Hill needs to make the Eagles pay with big plays to senior WR V.J. Wilkins (7 catches, 166 yards, 3 TDs).

NOAH MARSHALL, senior, RB, Mount Tabor

The son of former Tabor and Parkland head coach Laymarr Marshall, who's now a Spartans assistant, Noah is the back upon which much of the offensive workload rests. The younger Marshall is a physical runner who can also pull away from defenders in the open field. With senior ATH Lance Patterson banged up from Tabor's 48-27 win at Page and junior QB Semaj Reaves-Smith still growing into his role, even more of the burden may fall on Marshall if the Spartans are going to beat a strong West Forsyth team on Friday night in Clemmons.

ALEX SUMMERS, senior, QB, Davie County

A War Eagles offense that averages 49.3 points per game isn't just about Wake Forest-bound RB Tate Carney (413 all-purpose yards, 10 TDs). Summers has put up some impressive numbers of his own, completing 58 of 77 passes for 972 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. It doesn't hurt to have two outstanding senior targets such as Zaharee Maddox (19 catches, 230 yards, 4 TDs) and Zymere Hudson (13 catches, 251 yards, 4 TDs). Davie's diverse attack should be a handful for Reynolds on Friday night.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 4 Reagan (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0, 3-0)

No. 5 Mount Tabor (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (0-0, 2-1)

Parkland (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Glenn (0-0, 1-1)

No. 9 Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 3-0)

No. 7 Oak Grove (2-1) at West Stanly (2-0)

No. 8 North Davidson (1-2) at Asheville (1-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Huntersville Christ the King (0-0, 1-2)

Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-2) at North Forsyth (0-0, 1-2)

Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

OFF

No. 10 Walkertown (2-2)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 2 NFL: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles preview

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News