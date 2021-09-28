JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:
JAMAARI BLACKBURN, senior, RB, Carver
Carver (4-2) is off to its best start since 2014, and Blackburn has been a key to the Yellow Jackets' success. The 5-foot-6 senior is proving that big things sometimes come in small packages, with one strong performance after another by the track speedster. Blackburn has rushed for 1,142 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He's also contributing on defense, with 17 tackles and an interception. Carver will need another big night from Blackburn when the Yellow Jackets visit Community School of Davidson on Friday in a matchup of teams that are 2-0 in the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A Conference.
KADEN HART, freshman, RB, Oak Grove
Hart may be just a freshman, but at 6-feet, 225 pounds he's already making an impact as a runner and a blocker for Oak Grove (3-1). Hart leads the Grizzlies in rushing (187 yards) and has scored two touchdowns, and his work in the weight room is already legendary. Senior WR Conner Sorenson is the leader of the Oak Grove offense, but the future looks even brighter with Hart, sophomore QB Connor Creech and junior RB Talib Tuttle. They'll get another opportunity to show their talents Friday night at home against Asheboro in the Grizzlies' Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference opener.
TREVOR WARREN, senior, LB, Glenn
Senior LB Albert Redd gets the headlines for the Glenn defense, and deservedly so, but Warren is a playmaker in his own right for the Bobcats. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior does a little of everything, leading Glenn in tackles for losses (4) and adding an interception. The Bobcats will need a big game from Warren, Redd and the rest of their defense when they travel to Clemmons on Friday night to face a West Forsyth team that would like nothing better than to control the clock and the game with its punishing ground game.
