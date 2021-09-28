JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

TREVOR WARREN, senior, LB, Glenn

Senior LB Albert Redd gets the headlines for the Glenn defense, and deservedly so, but Warren is a playmaker in his own right for the Bobcats. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior does a little of everything, leading Glenn in tackles for losses (4) and adding an interception. The Bobcats will need a big game from Warren, Redd and the rest of their defense when they travel to Clemmons on Friday night to face a West Forsyth team that would like nothing better than to control the clock and the game with its punishing ground game.