JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

CAMDEN COLEMAN, senior, QB, Glenn

Losing Coleman to a shoulder injury in the first half of the Bobcats' loss at Charlotte Chambers was a serious blow, but they were able to rely on their running game and their defense in wins over Parkland and Reagan. His return has sparked wins over West Forsyth and Reynolds in which the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior has completed 30 of 45 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Coleman should have a chance to sharpen his game for the stretch run against a Mount Tabor team that has given up 112 points in three Central Piedmont 4-A Conference games.