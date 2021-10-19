JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

ISAIAH CROWELL, senior, DB, East Forsyth

As explosive as the Eagles' offense has been (51.9 points per game), it's their defense that is coming together at just the right time. Crowell has been a big part of East's success on that side of the ball in recent weeks, moving around to different spots to create mismatches and opportunities. The N.C. State-bound senior is second on the team in tackles and also has an interception and four pass break-ups. The Eagles will ask him to do even more Friday night when they face Central Piedmont 4-A Conference leader Glenn with more than just Kernersville pride on the line.