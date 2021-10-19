JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:
ISAIAH CROWELL, senior, DB, East Forsyth
As explosive as the Eagles' offense has been (51.9 points per game), it's their defense that is coming together at just the right time. Crowell has been a big part of East's success on that side of the ball in recent weeks, moving around to different spots to create mismatches and opportunities. The N.C. State-bound senior is second on the team in tackles and also has an interception and four pass break-ups. The Eagles will ask him to do even more Friday night when they face Central Piedmont 4-A Conference leader Glenn with more than just Kernersville pride on the line.
TANNER JORDAN, senior, LB/RB, North Davidson
When the Black Knights take on unbeaten Central Davidson on Friday night in Welcome, it's no secret that the Spartans will run the football. They've rushed for 3,451 yards and thrown for just 48. A key to stopping a ground assault led by senior Cory Casilac (1,653 yards, 27 TDs) will be the play of Jordan, North Davidson's quiet leader, at linebacker. With first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference on the line, the Black Knights have to hold Central Davidson well below its season average of 53.7 points per game if they hope to pull an upset.
V.J. WILKINS, senior, WR, Reagan
Fellow senior Jon Gullette is the marquee playmaker for the Raiders, but Wilkins is an offensive threat in his own right. The speedy wideout has more than 700 yards and eight touchdowns on the receiving end of senior Kam Hill's passes. Wilkins also is a dangerous punt-returner when opponents don't kick the ball away from him. He should have plenty of big-play opportunities Friday night against a Mount Tabor team that has struggled uncharacteristically on defense this season.
