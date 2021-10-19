 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week
0 Comments

JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NorthDavidson (copy)

North Davidson linebacker Tanner Jordan, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior, will be a key to stopping Central Davidson's prolific rushing attack Friday night.

 Andrew Dye Journal

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

ISAIAH CROWELL, senior, DB, East Forsyth

As explosive as the Eagles' offense has been (51.9 points per game), it's their defense that is coming together at just the right time. Crowell has been a big part of East's success on that side of the ball in recent weeks, moving around to different spots to create mismatches and opportunities. The N.C. State-bound senior is second on the team in tackles and also has an interception and four pass break-ups. The Eagles will ask him to do even more Friday night when they face Central Piedmont 4-A Conference leader Glenn with more than just Kernersville pride on the line.

TANNER JORDAN, senior, LB/RB, North Davidson

When the Black Knights take on unbeaten Central Davidson on Friday night in Welcome, it's no secret that the Spartans will run the football. They've rushed for 3,451 yards and thrown for just 48. A key to stopping a ground assault led by senior Cory Casilac (1,653 yards, 27 TDs) will be the play of Jordan, North Davidson's quiet leader, at linebacker. With first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference on the line, the Black Knights have to hold Central Davidson well below its season average of 53.7 points per game if they hope to pull an upset.

V.J. WILKINS, senior, WR, Reagan

Fellow senior Jon Gullette is the marquee playmaker for the Raiders, but Wilkins is an offensive threat in his own right. The speedy wideout has more than 700 yards and eight touchdowns on the receiving end of senior Kam Hill's passes. Wilkins also is a dangerous punt-returner when opponents don't kick the ball away from him. He should have plenty of big-play opportunities Friday night against a Mount Tabor team that has struggled uncharacteristically on defense this season.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Glenn (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1) at No. 3 East Forsyth (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mount Tabor (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-4) at No. 2 Reagan (4-1, 5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 4 West Forsyth (2-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at No. 9 Reynolds (1-4, 2-6)

Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-6) at No. 5 Davie County (2-3, 5-3), 7 p.m.

Montgomery Central (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-7) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1, 5-2)

Central Davidson (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0) at No. 8 North Davidson (3-0, 4-3)

No. 10 Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)

ALSO PLAYING

Community School of Davidson (3-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 5-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-1) at Carver (2-2, 4-4)

West Stokes (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-3) at North Forsyth (2-2, 3-5)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-6) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News