JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

JON GULLETTE, senior, RB, Reagan

All Gullette did last week against Mount Tabor was rush for 408 yards and five touchdowns and catch two passes for 37 yards and a TD in a 47-24 win. The versatile senior probably won't put up those kinds of numbers again Friday vs. Reynolds, but he's going to make plays behind one of the area's best lines in a very productive Raiders offense. For the season, Gullette has 1,385 yards rushing and 353 receiving with 18 total TDs. Gullette received a scholarship offer this week from Winston-Salem State and there should be more to come.

J.D. LeGRANT, junior, DL, West Forsyth