JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week


100921-wsj-spt-hsfbwforsythinfo (copy)

Reagan’s Jon Gullette has rushed for 1,385 yards and caught passes for 353 yards this season as a senior. He'll have a chance to add to those stats Friday night against Reynolds.

 Jay Capers

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

JON GULLETTE, senior, RB, Reagan

All Gullette did last week against Mount Tabor was rush for 408 yards and five touchdowns and catch two passes for 37 yards and a TD in a 47-24 win. The versatile senior probably won't put up those kinds of numbers again Friday vs. Reynolds, but he's going to make plays behind one of the area's best lines in a very productive Raiders offense. For the season, Gullette has 1,385 yards rushing and 353 receiving with 18 total TDs. Gullette received a scholarship offer this week from Winston-Salem State and there should be more to come.

J.D. LeGRANT, junior, DL, West Forsyth

If the Titans are going to beat East Forsyth on Friday night in their annual rivalry game, they will have to win up front against an Eagles' offense that is averaging 267 yards per game on the ground. LeGrant, who was a JournalNow.com All-Area player in the spring, is the sort of disruptive force that opponents have to account for when they game-plan. If he can tie up blockers and allow Mack David and the rest of West's linebacking corps to make plays while also heating up East QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor in passing situations, the Titans have to like their chances.

ALBERT REDD, senior, DE/LB, Glenn

Redd, like Reagan's Jon Gullette, is a player to watch every week, but the Bobcats' matchup with Davie County should give him plenty of opportunities to make plays. The War Eagles are going to give up points and they are going to have a lot of snaps on offense. That means Redd, who won't be in a very good mood after Glenn's triple-overtime loss last week at East Forsyth, is going to finish with a lot of tackles for losses and even some sacks as the Bobcats look to wrap up at least a share of the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1) at No. 4 West Forsyth (3-2, 5-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 5 Davie County (3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-3) at No. 2 Glenn (5-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.

Reynolds (1-5 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-7) at No. 3 Reagan (5-1, 6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Davidson (4-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-3) at Ledford (2-2, 7-2)

No. 7 Oak Grove (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-2) at Central Davidson (3-1, 7-1)

No. 8 Mount Tabor (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-5) at Parkland (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at No. 9 Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-5 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-8) at No. 10 Carver (2-3, 4-5), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)

Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.

Galax, Va. (5-2) at West Stokes (4-4)

North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at McMichael (4-1, 6-3)

