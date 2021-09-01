JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

CAMDEN COLEMAN, senior, QB, Glenn

Coleman had a solid spring despite playing hurt and showed Friday night at Lee County that he is fully healthy. His 15-of-17 passing night with 161 yards and a TD was efficient, and he added 32 yards and a TD on the ground. The challenge this week for Coleman and Glenn is considerable, as the Bobcats travel to Charlotte to take on Julius Chambers, which won the last two NCHSAA Class 4-AA championships when the school was known as Vance. Chambers has already beaten spring 4-A finalist Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and Virginia power Highland Springs and might just have the best defense in the state.

MACK DAVID, senior, LB, West Forsyth