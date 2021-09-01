JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:
CAMDEN COLEMAN, senior, QB, Glenn
Coleman had a solid spring despite playing hurt and showed Friday night at Lee County that he is fully healthy. His 15-of-17 passing night with 161 yards and a TD was efficient, and he added 32 yards and a TD on the ground. The challenge this week for Coleman and Glenn is considerable, as the Bobcats travel to Charlotte to take on Julius Chambers, which won the last two NCHSAA Class 4-AA championships when the school was known as Vance. Chambers has already beaten spring 4-A finalist Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and Virginia power Highland Springs and might just have the best defense in the state.
MACK DAVID, senior, LB, West Forsyth
Senior RB Jevante Long has lived up to expectations and then some in the Titans' 2-0 start, but if they're going to get to 3-0 they will need a big game from their defense and David when they travel to Matthews to face perennial power Weddington. The Warriors have only given up 14 points in two games, so this figures to be a defensive battle and that puts David squarely in the spotlight. The prototypical inside linebacker's ability to stop the run and make Weddington one-dimensional would go a long way for West Forsyth.
JON GULLETTE, senior, RB, Reagan
We don't like to repeat ourselves, but we have to make an exception for the Raiders' featured back. And we do mean featured. While senior QB Kam Hill and senior WR V.J. Wilkins have been excellent, Gullette has accounted for 456 total yards (252 rushing, 204 receiving) in two games and was a big reason why Reagan nearly upset Grimsley on Friday night. It doesn't get any easier for the Raiders and Gullette this week as they travel to Charlotte to take on a Myers Park program that has only lost three times in the last three seasons.
