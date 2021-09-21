JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

JAYLEN ALEXANDER-RAYNOR, junior, QB, East Forsyth

The junior has continued to build on a spring in which he seemed to improve each week. An interception Alexander-Rayner threw proved costly in the 22-18 loss to Reagan, but the good (132 yards passing with a TD, 82 yards rushing) far outweighed the bad. He needs to put that turnover behind him this week as the Eagles head to Mocksville to take on unbeaten Davie County. The hosts are averaging 55.5 points per game, so East Forsyth's offense will have to be in peak form with Alexander-Raynor at the controls to keep up.

SEMAJ TURNER, junior, DE, Reagan