JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
JAYLEN ALEXANDER-RAYNOR, junior, QB, East Forsyth
The junior has continued to build on a spring in which he seemed to improve each week. An interception Alexander-Rayner threw proved costly in the 22-18 loss to Reagan, but the good (132 yards passing with a TD, 82 yards rushing) far outweighed the bad. He needs to put that turnover behind him this week as the Eagles head to Mocksville to take on unbeaten Davie County. The hosts are averaging 55.5 points per game, so East Forsyth's offense will have to be in peak form with Alexander-Raynor at the controls to keep up.
SEMAJ TURNER, junior, DE, Reagan
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound end has been a disruptor all season for the Raiders and was a key — along with junior LB Nicholas Hall — to holding East Forsyth to 18 points in Friday night's upset victory in Kernersville. There's a reason Turner has been getting more and more recruiting attention this season from FBS schools. Six of his 32 tackles have been sacks, and he'll be looking for more this week against Glenn in a game that will have major implications in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference race.
CHRIS VAN KLEECK, senior, QB, West Forsyth
It's a given that the Titans will run the ball effectively, with some of the carries coming from Van Kleeck, but it's in the passing game where their offense has room to grow. He has some big, talented targets in senior Bralen Morris and junior Isaiah Kimbrough. A matchup with a struggling Parkland team might be just the thing to get West Forsyth's aerial attack going and build a rhythm and confidence heading into games against Glenn, Reagan and Davie County in the weeks to follow that could define the Titans' season.
