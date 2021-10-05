JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
XAVION HAYES, junior, RB, North Davidson
The 6-foot, 195-pound junior has slowed a bit after rushing for 458 of his 556 yards in the Black Knights' first three games, but he's still averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has scored seven of North Davidson's 17 touchdowns. Hayes also has been a dangerous kick returner, and that could be a factor as well when the Black Knights take on rival Oak Grove on Friday night in a key Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game.
SAM PENDLETON, junior, OL, Reagan
At 6-feet-5, 280 pounds, Pendleton anchors an offensive line that has allowed the Raiders to average more than 400 yards per game. QB Kam Hill, RB Jon Gullette, WR V.J. Wilkins & Co. don't get to do their thing if Pendleton and his colleagues up front don't do theirs. College coaches are taking notice, with Duke, East Carolina and N.C. State all making scholarship offers in recent weeks. Reagan and Pendleton will be challenged Friday night when the Raiders take on a West Forsyth team that is known for its strong line play.
SEMAJ REAVES-SMITH, junior, QB, Mount Tabor
Reaves-Smith had big shoes to fill this season when he took over for Tyress McIntyre at quarterback for the Spartans, and he has grown into them. While he doesn't provide the running threat that McIntyre did, Reaves-Smith knows how to move the football in an offense that also features RB Noah Marshall, WRs Jamarien Peterkin and Chance Lyons and, if he's healthy, ATH Lance Patterson. In Friday night's matchup with high-scoring Davie County, Mount Tabor will need some explosive plays from Reaves-Smith to keep pace.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.