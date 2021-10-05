JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

Reaves-Smith had big shoes to fill this season when he took over for Tyress McIntyre at quarterback for the Spartans, and he has grown into them. While he doesn't provide the running threat that McIntyre did, Reaves-Smith knows how to move the football in an offense that also features RB Noah Marshall, WRs Jamarien Peterkin and Chance Lyons and, if he's healthy, ATH Lance Patterson. In Friday night's matchup with high-scoring Davie County, Mount Tabor will need some explosive plays from Reaves-Smith to keep pace.