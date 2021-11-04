JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 20 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (7-3) at NO. 13 EAST FORSYTH (8-1), WMYV-48, WTOB-980/96.7, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9

The essentials: Beating West Forsyth 35-14 on the final Friday night of the regular season was great prep for East Forsyth to face Southeast Guilford. Both opponents are physical, run-first teams, although Southeast may throw the ball a little bit more effectively than West behind junior Bryson Serrano. East Forsyth specializes in explosive plays and has been improving steadily since its only loss, 22-18 to Reagan on Sept. 17. The Eagles also have been making big plays on special teams, but that's been a solid area all season for Southeast. If East can control the line of scrimmage, it should advance.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 17 WEST FORSYTH (5-4) at NO. 16 SOUTH MECKLENBURG (8-2)