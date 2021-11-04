JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 20 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (7-3) at NO. 13 EAST FORSYTH (8-1), WMYV-48, WTOB-980/96.7, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9
The essentials: Beating West Forsyth 35-14 on the final Friday night of the regular season was great prep for East Forsyth to face Southeast Guilford. Both opponents are physical, run-first teams, although Southeast may throw the ball a little bit more effectively than West behind junior Bryson Serrano. East Forsyth specializes in explosive plays and has been improving steadily since its only loss, 22-18 to Reagan on Sept. 17. The Eagles also have been making big plays on special teams, but that's been a solid area all season for Southeast. If East can control the line of scrimmage, it should advance.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 17 WEST FORSYTH (5-4) at NO. 16 SOUTH MECKLENBURG (8-2)
The essentials: This isn't a bad matchup for West Forsyth, even on the road. Other than in last week's 35-14 loss to East Forsyth, the Titans haven't given up a lot of points. Neither has South Mecklenburg (average of 9.9 per game). The way to beat the Sabres is in a physical, low-scoring game, as evidenced by their two losses — 13-6 to Charlotte Catholic and 21-17 to Charlotte Ardrey Kell. Expect a steady diet of RBs Jevante Long and Mack David, with a few deep shots from sophomore QB Bert Rice to WRs Bralen Morris and Isaiah Kimbrough mixed in if West is going to advance.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 18 INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE (6-2) at NO. 15 REAGAN (7-3)
The essentials: Reagan probably deserved better than a No. 15 seed, but the Raiders have to like their chances in Pfafftown. Porter Ridge is a ground-oriented team, with five backs who have rushed for at least 150 yards this season. Pirates QB Myles Carroll doesn't throw often, but when the senior does he's efficient (64-of-99, 929 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs). Porter Ridge has only given up an average of 13 points per game, but hasn't seen anyone as dynamic as Reagan RB Jon Gullette (1,385 yards, 14 TDs rushing, 353 yards, 4 TDs receiving) this season. If the Raiders' defense holds up, they should be able to move on.
ALSO PLAYING
Class 4-A West
No. 24 Davie County (6-4) at No. 9 Asheville (8-2)
No. 28 Charlotte Providence (6-4) at No. 5 Glenn (7-2), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
Class 3-A West
No. 28 West Henderson (3-7) at No. 5 North Davidson (6-3)
No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) at No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)
Class 2-A West
No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5) at No. 6 Salisbury (9-0)
No. 23 West Stokes (5-4) at No. 10 Concord Robinson (9-1)
Class 1-A West
No. 29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at No. 4 Robbinsville (6-3)
No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at No. 10 Andrews (6-3)
