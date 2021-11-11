JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 2

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 11 CHARLOTTE MYERS PARK (8-3) at NO. 5 GLENN (8-2), WCOG-1320

The essentials: Myers Park has four receivers with at least 400 yards and five TDs, but QB Lucas Lenhoff has forced things at times as evidenced by his 13 interceptions to go with 29 TD passes. The Mustangs also spread the ball around when they run it, as three backs have at least 300 yards. Defensively, senior Deems May (yes, the son of the former North Carolina QB) leads the way with 9½ sacks and 31 hurries. Glenn got a shaky performance out of its system in a 7-3 first-round win over Charlotte Providence, but Myers Park has had one of those, too, a 3-0 loss to South Mecklenburg. The one thing the Bobcats can count on is their defense, and that may be the difference in this matchup.