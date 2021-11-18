JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 3

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: The Kernersville rivals meet for the second time this season and the fourth time during this calendar year, and the stakes are as high as they've ever been. East Forsyth won 44-38 in triple overtime back on Oct. 22, but that was at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. This time the Eagles go to the Water Tower and are riding a seven-game winning streak in which they've outscored teams not named Glenn 284-35. The keys have been the continued development of junior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor (2,072 yards, 18 TDs passing, 924 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and a defense that has been getting off the field on third down. Glenn has proven in the playoffs that it can win low-scoring or high-scoring games, but the Bobcats don't want to play arena football with East. Glenn needs to limit penalties and turnovers – QB Camden Coleman threw six of his eight interceptions in last week's 54-53 win over Charlotte Myers Park and the loss to East – and get some big plays from its defense.