JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 3

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 13 EAST FORSYTH (10-1) at NO. 5 GLENN (9-2), WTOB-980/96.7, WCOG-1320, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: The Kernersville rivals meet for the second time this season and the fourth time during this calendar year, and the stakes are as high as they've ever been. East Forsyth won 44-38 in triple overtime back on Oct. 22, but that was at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. This time the Eagles go to the Water Tower and are riding a seven-game winning streak in which they've outscored teams not named Glenn 284-35. The keys have been the continued development of junior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor (2,072 yards, 18 TDs passing, 924 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and a defense that has been getting off the field on third down. Glenn has proven in the playoffs that it can win low-scoring or high-scoring games, but the Bobcats don't want to play arena football with East. Glenn needs to limit penalties and turnovers – QB Camden Coleman threw six of his eight interceptions in last week's 54-53 win over Charlotte Myers Park and the loss to East – and get some big plays from its defense.
CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 5 NORTH DAVIDSON (8-3) at NO. 4 BOILING SPRINGS CREST (9-2)
The essentials: It's tough going on the road in the playoffs, and it's particularly tough when you have to go to Crest. Coach Nick Eddins' Chargers have been a state power, along with nearby rival Shelby, for decades and are averaging 35 points per game. North Davidson has been finding ways to win since a 2-3 start that turned around with an overtime win against rival Oak Grove. Since then, coach Brian Flynn's Black Knights have leaned on junior RB Xavion Hayes (1,468 yards rushing, 21 TDs) and a deep receiving corps led by junior Reid Nisley (52 catches, 782 yards, 7 TDs). Senior QB Gavin Hill (1,953 yards, 16 TDs) has to manage the game and avoid the interceptions that plagued him early in the season.
ALSO PLAYING
CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 11 KINGS MOUNTAIN (10-2) at NO. 3 DUDLEY (11-1), WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com
CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 5 HENDERSONVILLE (10-1) at NO. 4 REIDSVILLE (11-0), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com
