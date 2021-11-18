 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 3
0 Comments
top story

JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 13 EAST FORSYTH (10-1) at NO. 5 GLENN (9-2), WTOB-980/96.7, WCOG-1320, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: The Kernersville rivals meet for the second time this season and the fourth time during this calendar year, and the stakes are as high as they've ever been. East Forsyth won 44-38 in triple overtime back on Oct. 22, but that was at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. This time the Eagles go to the Water Tower and are riding a seven-game winning streak in which they've outscored teams not named Glenn 284-35. The keys have been the continued development of junior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor (2,072 yards, 18 TDs passing, 924 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and a defense that has been getting off the field on third down. Glenn has proven in the playoffs that it can win low-scoring or high-scoring games, but the Bobcats don't want to play arena football with East. Glenn needs to limit penalties and turnovers – QB Camden Coleman threw six of his eight interceptions in last week's 54-53 win over Charlotte Myers Park and the loss to East – and get some big plays from its defense.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 5 NORTH DAVIDSON (8-3) at NO. 4 BOILING SPRINGS CREST (9-2)

The essentials: It's tough going on the road in the playoffs, and it's particularly tough when you have to go to Crest. Coach Nick Eddins' Chargers have been a state power, along with nearby rival Shelby, for decades and are averaging 35 points per game. North Davidson has been finding ways to win since a 2-3 start that turned around with an overtime win against rival Oak Grove. Since then, coach Brian Flynn's Black Knights have leaned on junior RB Xavion Hayes (1,468 yards rushing, 21 TDs) and a deep receiving corps led by junior Reid Nisley (52 catches, 782 yards, 7 TDs). Senior QB Gavin Hill (1,953 yards, 16 TDs) has to manage the game and avoid the interceptions that plagued him early in the season.

ALSO PLAYING

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 11 KINGS MOUNTAIN (10-2) at NO. 3 DUDLEY (11-1), WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 5 HENDERSONVILLE (10-1) at NO. 4 REIDSVILLE (11-0), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Has Aaron Rodgers seen everything from Vikings' Mike Zimmer?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News