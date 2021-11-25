JournalNow.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 4

The essentials: Two of the state's most storied programs meet for the first time since a regional final won by Shelby in 2014. The Golden Lions also won in 2013, but this year's teams have similarly prolific offenses, with junior Jaylin Lee throwing to a host of talented receivers for Shelby and Reidsville sophomore Al Lee coming into his own as a passer as well as a runner. A Shelby defensive line that features North Carolina commit Malaki Hamrick and future Appalachian State Mountaineer Santana Hopper will provide the biggest test of the season for a Rams offensive line that continues to get better. Defensively, Reidsville can't afford the lapses it had against Hendersonville and Forest City Chase the last two weeks if it hopes to reach the regional final in Class 2-A West. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a touchdown on a kick return by either team.