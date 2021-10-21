JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 10

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 GLENN (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1) at NO. 3 EAST FORSYTH (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m., WTOB-980/96.7

The essentials: Every game among the CPC leaders is big, but this one is the biggest to date. East Forsyth's only loss was to Reagan, and Reagan's only conference loss was to Glenn. That means East and Reagan both need the Eagles to win this game at home if they're going to share the title or win it outright. This is an intriguing matchup of a fast, aggressive Glenn defense and a fast, high-tempo East offense. Turnovers and special-teams play are always factors when teams are evenly matched, and this one should be no exception. Glenn finishes at home against Davie County, while East travels to West Forsyth, so the race will be far from over regardless of the outcome in this game.