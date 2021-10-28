JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 11

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1) at NO. 4 WEST FORSYTH (3-2, 5-3), WMYV-48, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, WTOB-980/96.7
The essentials: One of the Triad's best rivalry games wasn't played in the spring because of COVID-19 issues, so these teams will have some catching up to do. East can't claim the CPC title even with a win because its game with Mount Tabor was canceled, but the Eagles would like nothing better than to roll into the playoffs with back-to-back wins over Glenn and West. The Titans can tie East in the conference standings with a win and would hold the tiebreaker with a head-to-head victory. West wants to play a low-scoring game; East wants do a better job of closing out close games. The team that can throw the ball effectively could have the edge.
NO. 5 DAVIE COUNTY (3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-3) at NO. 2 GLENN (5-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.
The essentials: This game has major playoff implications for both teams. Glenn can clinch the top seed from the CPC with a win by virtue of its head-to-head victory over Reagan. Davie County should be in the Class 4-A West playoffs even with a loss, but a win might net the War Eagles a less daunting first-round road game. The 44-points Glenn gave up last week against East Forsyth were a bit misleading in that two of the Eagles' touchdowns came on interception returns and two more points were scored on a safety, but the Bobcats still need to be sharper against a Davie offense that can score quickly.
NO. 6 NORTH DAVIDSON (4-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-3) at LEDFORD (2-2, 7-2)
The essentials: North Davidson has turned things around since a 1-3 start and can wrap up the Mid-Piedmont 3-A championship with a win at Ledford. It won't be easy, but the Black Knights have averaged 44.3 points in conference games. One of the keys for the Black Knights has been the improvement of senior QB Gavin Hill, who threw seven interceptions in the first four games, but has only been picked off three times since. He'll face a Ledford defense that was susceptible to big plays in conference losses to Central Davidson and Oak Grove.