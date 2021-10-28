JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 11

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1) at NO. 4 WEST FORSYTH (3-2, 5-3), WMYV-48, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, WTOB-980/96.7

The essentials: One of the Triad's best rivalry games wasn't played in the spring because of COVID-19 issues, so these teams will have some catching up to do. East can't claim the CPC title even with a win because its game with Mount Tabor was canceled, but the Eagles would like nothing better than to roll into the playoffs with back-to-back wins over Glenn and West. The Titans can tie East in the conference standings with a win and would hold the tiebreaker with a head-to-head victory. West wants to play a low-scoring game; East wants do a better job of closing out close games. The team that can throw the ball effectively could have the edge.

NO. 5 DAVIE COUNTY (3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-3) at NO. 2 GLENN (5-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.