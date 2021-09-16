JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 5

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 4 REAGAN (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (0-0, 3-0), WMYV-48

The essentials: Reagan's losses were to spring Class 4-A state champion Grimsley and Charlotte power Myers Park, but this may be the Raiders' biggest test yet and it comes in their conference opener. East Forsyth has been extremely impressive in outscoring opponents 162-40. QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor has punished teams with his arm and his feet, and nine Eagles have scored at least one touchdown. An East Forsyth defense led by junior All-Area LB R.J. Brown has 33 tackles for losses and 12 sacks. Reagan will need to hold onto the football, running the clock and avoiding turnovers, behind a strong offensive line and QB Kam Hill and ATH Jon Gullette if the Raiders are going to win in Kernersville.

NO. 5 MOUNT TABOR (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at NO. 2 WEST FORSYTH (0-0, 2-1), WSJS-600, WTOB-980