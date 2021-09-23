JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 6

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 3 GLENN (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at NO. 2 REAGAN (1-0, 2-2)

The essentials: The fun continues in the Central Piedmont 4-A, and it's just Week 6. With QB Camden Coleman sidelined since early in Glenn's loss at Charlotte Chambers on Sept. 3, the Bobcats have had to rely on a defense led by senior LB Albert Redd. That was more than enough in a 63-0 win over Parkland in Week 5, but Reagan is a different story. The Raiders feature RB Jon Gullette, QB Kam Hill, WR V.J. Wilkins and a number of other playmakers operating behind a strong, experienced offensive line. Reagan also can play a little defense, as evidenced by its 22-18 win at previously unbeaten East Forsyth a week ago.

NO. 5 EAST FORSYTH (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at NO. 4 DAVIE COUNTY (1-0, 4-0), WTOB-980/96.7

The essentials: We'll know a lot more about both of these Central Piedmont 4-A heavyweights after this game. East Forsyth is trying to bounce back from a home loss to Reagan and can't afford another conference defeat if it wants to win the title. The Eagles will need to make the kinds of big plays they didn't against the Raiders if they're going to beat a high-scoring Davie team. The War Eagles are averaging 55.5 points per game behind the running of Tate Carney and the passing of Alex Summers, but they also give up a lot of points (30 ppg). The team that gets some stops will win this one.