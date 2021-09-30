JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 7

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 3 GLENN (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at NO. 2 WEST FORSYTH (1-0, 3-1), 7 p.m., WTOB-980/96.7

The essentials: The only unbeaten teams remaining in the brutal Central Piedmont 4-A meet with first place on the line. Glenn's defense is its calling card with senior QB Camden Coleman still on the mend after a shoulder injury, but the Bobcats did run the ball effectively last week in a 33-7 win at Reagan. That will be a challenge against a typically big, physical West Forsyth defense. The Titans' offense leans on a ground game that features RBs Jevante Long and Mack David and QB Chris Van Kleeck and is looking to get its aerial attack going. This figures to be a low-scoring contest decided by turnovers and special teams.

NO. 4 DAVIE COUNTY (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at NO. 5 REAGAN (1-1, 2-3), 7 p.m.

The essentials: Davie County's offense, led by QB Alex Summers and RB Tate Carney, is prolific (48.6 ppg), but a defense that is giving up nearly 36 points per game won't cut it in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The War Eagles have to find a way to get some stops if they're going to beat a Reagan team that can move the ball on the ground or through the air. The Raiders' problem last week in a loss to Glenn was turnovers, and that's an area they have to clean up if they don't want to lose a shootout with Davie. This is a must-win game for both teams if they want to grab one of the CPC's two automatic playoff berths.