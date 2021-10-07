JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 8

NO. 7 DAVIE COUNTY (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-2) at NO. 6 MOUNT TABOR (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m., WTOB-980

The essentials: Davie County is reeling after back-to-back losses to East Forsyth and Reagan in which the War Eagles gave up a total of 111 points. Davie still has as much offensive talent as any team in the Triad, but it has to find a way to at least slow teams in the Central Piedmont. Mount Tabor is coming off its second pause of the season and will have to get up to speed quickly, especially on the defensive side of the ball. A loss would almost certainly knock the Spartans out of the race for the conference championship, while a third defeat in the CPC with three games still to play would all but doom Davie's playoff hopes.