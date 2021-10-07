JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 8

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 3 REAGAN (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at NO. 4 WEST FORSYTH (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m., WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9
The essentials: These teams head into yet another key game in the Central Piedmont 4-A from very different places. Reagan is coming off a 52-14 win over Davie County in which it not only contained an explosive War Eagles offense but amassed more than 600 yards of its own, including 500-plus in the first half. West Forsyth, meanwhile, struggled offensively in a 22-13 loss to CPC leader Glenn. As big and strong as both teams are up front, this game may come down to which team can throw the ball more effectively. On paper, that's Reagan with QB Kam Hill, but West Forsyth has the receiving talent to make it interesting.
NO. 9 NORTH DAVIDSON (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-3) at NO. 5 OAK GROVE (1-0, 4-1), WMYV-48
The essentials: This is one of the budding rivalries in the Triad, and it's always better when both teams are still unbeaten in the conference. North Davidson is still finding its way after a rough non-conference season in which the Black Knights struggled to replace a strong senior class and find an identity. Oak Grove is young, too, but has only lost to West Forsyth and has been able to move the ball consistently behind sophomore QB Connor Creech and freshman RB Kaleb Hart. You can bet North Davidson coach Brian Flynn and his former boss with the Black Knights, Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb, will have some surprises for each other.
NO. 7 DAVIE COUNTY (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-2) at NO. 6 MOUNT TABOR (1-1, 3-2), 7 p.m., WTOB-980
The essentials: Davie County is reeling after back-to-back losses to East Forsyth and Reagan in which the War Eagles gave up a total of 111 points. Davie still has as much offensive talent as any team in the Triad, but it has to find a way to at least slow teams in the Central Piedmont. Mount Tabor is coming off its second pause of the season and will have to get up to speed quickly, especially on the defensive side of the ball. A loss would almost certainly knock the Spartans out of the race for the conference championship, while a third defeat in the CPC with three games still to play would all but doom Davie's playoff hopes.