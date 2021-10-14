JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 9

NO. 3 WEST FORSYTH (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at NO. 5 DAVIE COUNTY (2-2, 5-2), 7 p.m.

The essentials: West Forsyth needs a win to stay in the race for one of the two automatic NCHSAA playoff qualifiers from the CPC, and the Titans will probably need to score some points to do it. Davie County is averaging 47.1 per game and scored 56 on Monday night in a win at Mount Tabor. The problem for the War Eagles is that they gave up 49 points in that victory and are allowing an average of 40.0 per game. A high-scoring game definitely suits Davie more than West, which will try to run the ball to control the clock and keep the ball away from the War Eagles while mixing in an occasional deep shot to Bralen Morris or Isaiah Kimbrough.