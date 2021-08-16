JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

Kernersville rivals East Forsyth and Glenn each received three first-place votes, but East edged the Bobcats for the top spot in the first JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season. Mount Tabor, the spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion, was third.

Marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at Northwest Guilford (No. 6 in the HSXtra.com poll), Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn, Richmond County at No. 3 Mount Tabor and No. 7 Reagan at No. 8 North Davidson.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH (3)

Spring record: 3-4

Total points: 56

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

2. GLENN (3)

Spring record: 5-2

Total points: 54

Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford

3. MOUNT TABOR

Spring record: 10-0