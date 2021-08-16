JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

Kernersville rivals East Forsyth and Glenn each received three first-place votes, but East edged the Bobcats for the top spot in the first JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season. Mount Tabor, the spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion, was third.
Marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at Northwest Guilford (No. 6 in the HSXtra.com poll), Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn, Richmond County at No. 3 Mount Tabor and No. 7 Reagan at No. 8 North Davidson.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH (3)
Spring record: 3-4
Total points: 56
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
2. GLENN (3)
Spring record: 5-2
Total points: 54
Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford
3. MOUNT TABOR
Spring record: 10-0
Total points: 43
Friday: Richmond County
4. WEST FORSYTH
Spring record: 4-1
Total points: 40
Friday: Asheville A.C. Reynolds
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Spring record: 5-2
Total points: 37
Friday: Mooresville
6. OAK GROVE
Spring record: 6-3
Total points: 29
Friday: Southwest Guilford
7. REAGAN
Spring record: 3-4
Total points: 28
Friday: At No. 8 North Davidson
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Spring record: 8-2
Total points: 24
Friday: No. 7 Reagan
9. WALKERTOWN
Spring record: 5-1
Total points: 8
Friday: At Atkins
10. REYNOLDS
Spring record: 1-6
Total points: 6
Next: High Point Central
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
North Forsyth (2), Winston-Salem Prep (2), Bishop McGuinness (1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.