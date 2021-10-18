 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10

Glenn remained No. 1 in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but the rest of the rankings were shuffled like a deck of cards.

Marquee games this week are: No. 1 Glenn at No. 3 East Forsyth, No. 7 Mount Tabor at No. 2 Reagan and Central Davidson at No. 8 North Davidson. 

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GLENN

Record: 6-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 3 East Forsyth

2. REAGAN

Record: 5-3

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 7 Mount Tabor

3. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 6-1

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 1 Glenn

4. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 4-3

Last week: 3

Friday: At Reynolds

5. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 5-3

Last week: 5

Friday: Parkland

6. OAK GROVE

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Montgomery Central

7. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-4

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 Reagan

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 4-3

Last week: 8

Friday: Central Davidson

9. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-6

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 4 West Forsyth

10. WALKERTOWN 

Record: 4-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At Morehead

DROPPED OUT

Carver

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Carver (4-4), North Forsyth (3-5), Atkins (1-6), Bishop McGuinness (1-6).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Glenn (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1) at No. 3 East Forsyth (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mount Tabor (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-4) at No. 2 Reagan (4-1, 5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 4 West Forsyth (2-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at No. 9 Reynolds (1-4, 2-6)

Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-6) at No. 5 Davie County (2-3, 5-3), 7 p.m.

Montgomery Central (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-7) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1, 5-2)

Central Davidson (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0) at No. 8 North Davidson (3-0, 4-3)

No. 10 Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)

ALSO PLAYING

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-1) at Carver (2-2, 4-4)

West Stokes (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-3) at North Forsyth (2-2, 3-5)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-6) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.

Breaking News