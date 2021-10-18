JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10

Glenn remained No. 1 in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but the rest of the rankings were shuffled like a deck of cards.
Marquee games this week are: No. 1 Glenn at No. 3 East Forsyth, No. 7 Mount Tabor at No. 2 Reagan and Central Davidson at No. 8 North Davidson.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GLENN
Record: 6-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 3 East Forsyth
2. REAGAN
Record: 5-3
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 7 Mount Tabor
3. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 6-1
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 1 Glenn
4. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 4-3
Last week: 3
Friday: At Reynolds
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 5-3
Last week: 5
Friday: Parkland
6. OAK GROVE
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Montgomery Central
7. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-4
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 2 Reagan
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 4-3
Last week: 8
Friday: Central Davidson
9. REYNOLDS
Record: 2-6
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 4 West Forsyth
10. WALKERTOWN
Record: 4-4
Last week: 9
Friday: At Morehead
DROPPED OUT
Carver
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Carver (4-4), North Forsyth (3-5), Atkins (1-6), Bishop McGuinness (1-6).
