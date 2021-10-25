JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11

There's not much to separate the top three teams in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but for this week's voters a triple-overtime victory over Glenn by East Forsyth was enough to make the Eagles No. 1 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Glenn dropped to No. 2 over a Reagan team it beat earlier this year, while the Raiders hold a head-to-head win over East Forsyth. East finishes at No. 4 West Forsyth, No. 5 Davie County visits No. 2 Glenn and No. 3 Reagan is home against Reynolds with the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title and its two automatic NCHSAA playoff bids hanging in the balance.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 8-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 4 West Forsyth

2. GLENN

Record: 6-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 5 Davie County

3. REAGAN