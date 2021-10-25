JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11

There's not much to separate the top three teams in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but for this week's voters a triple-overtime victory over Glenn by East Forsyth was enough to make the Eagles No. 1 heading into the final week of the regular season.
Glenn dropped to No. 2 over a Reagan team it beat earlier this year, while the Raiders hold a head-to-head win over East Forsyth. East finishes at No. 4 West Forsyth, No. 5 Davie County visits No. 2 Glenn and No. 3 Reagan is home against Reynolds with the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title and its two automatic NCHSAA playoff bids hanging in the balance.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 8-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 4 West Forsyth
2. GLENN
Record: 6-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 5 Davie County
3. REAGAN
Record: 6-3
Last week: 2
Friday: Reynolds
4. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 5-3
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 6-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 2 Glenn
6. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 5-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Ledford
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 6-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At Central Davidson
8. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-5
Last week: 7
Friday: At Parkland
9. WALKERTOWN
Record: 5-4
Last week: 10
Friday: Andrews
10. CARVER
Record: 4-5
Last week: NR
Friday: Winston-Salem Prep
DROPPED OUT
Reynolds
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
North Forsyth (4-5), Reynolds (2-7), Atkins (1-7), Bishop McGuinness (2-6)
