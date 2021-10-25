 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11
0 Comments
top story

JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

There's not much to separate the top three teams in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but for this week's voters a triple-overtime victory over Glenn by East Forsyth was enough to make the Eagles No. 1 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Glenn dropped to No. 2 over a Reagan team it beat earlier this year, while the Raiders hold a head-to-head win over East Forsyth. East finishes at No. 4 West Forsyth, No. 5 Davie County visits No. 2 Glenn and No. 3 Reagan is home against Reynolds with the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title and its two automatic NCHSAA playoff bids hanging in the balance.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 8-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 4 West Forsyth

2. GLENN

Record: 6-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 5 Davie County

3. REAGAN

Record: 6-3

Last week: 2

Friday: Reynolds

4. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 5-3

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth

5. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 6-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 Glenn

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

6. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Ledford

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 6-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At Central Davidson

8. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-5

Last week: 7

Friday: At Parkland

9. WALKERTOWN

Record: 5-4

Last week: 10

Friday: Andrews

10. CARVER

Record: 4-5

Last week: NR

Friday: Winston-Salem Prep

DROPPED OUT

Reynolds

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

North Forsyth (4-5), Reynolds (2-7), Atkins (1-7), Bishop McGuinness (2-6)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1) at No. 4 West Forsyth (3-2, 5-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 5 Davie County (3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-3) at No. 2 Glenn (5-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.

Reynolds (1-5 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-7) at No. 3 Reagan (5-1, 6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Davidson (4-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-3) at Ledford (2-2, 7-2)

No. 7 Oak Grove (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-2) at Central Davidson (3-1, 7-1)

No. 8 Mount Tabor (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-5) at Parkland (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at No. 9 Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-5 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-8) at No. 10 Carver (2-3, 4-5), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)

Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.

Galax, Va. (5-2) at West Stokes (4-4)

North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at McMichael (4-1, 6-3)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News