JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3
top story

JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3

082821-wsj-spt-hsfbreaganphoto (copy)

Montrell Jones (left) and Reagan lost to Grimsley on Friday night, but moved up a spot to No. 4 in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll on the strength of the Raiders' performance against one of the state's top teams.

 Jay Capers

East Forsyth continued to top the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, with West Forsyth, Glenn, Reagan and Mount Tabor rounding out the top five.

Marquee games this week are: No. 2 West Forsyth at Matthews Weddington, No. 3 Glenn at Charlotte Julius Chambers, No. 4 Reagan at Charlotte Myers Park and No. 8 North Davidson at No. 6 Davie County.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Next: At South Iredell, Sept. 10

2. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At Matthews Weddington

3. GLENN

Record: 1-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At Charlotte Julius Chambers

4. REAGAN

Record: 1-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At Charlotte Myers Park

5. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 1-1

Last week: 4

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: At Page

6. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 1-0

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 8 North Davidson

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 1-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At Ragsdale

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 0-2

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 6 Davie County

9. REYNOLDS

Record: 1-0

Last week: 9

Friday: Northwest Guilford

10. WALKERTOWN

Record: 1-1

Last week: 10

Friday: At Eastern Randolph

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Carver (1-1), Winston-Salem Prep (0-1), Bishop McGuinness (0-1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 pm. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 2 West Forsyth (2-0) at Matthews Weddington (2-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Glenn (1-0) at Charlotte Julius Chambers (2-0), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Reagan (1-1) at Charlotte Myers Park (1-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Mount Tabor (1-1) at Page (0-2)

No. 8 North Davidson (0-2) at No. 6 Davie County (1-0), WMYV-48

No. 7 Oak Grove (1-1) at Ragsdale (1-0)

Northwest Guilford at No. 9 Reynolds (1-0)

No. 10 Walkertown (1-1) at Eastern Randolph (2-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Graham (1-0)

Carver (1-1) at Gastonia Highlands Tech (0-1)

North Forsyth (0-2) at Lexington (0-1)

Parkland (0-1) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1)

West Stokes (2-0) at East Surry (1-0)

OFF

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0)

Atkins (0-2)

Breaking News