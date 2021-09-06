JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

East Forsyth continues to lead the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.

Marquee games this week are: No. 5 Mount Tabor at Page (No. 8 in the HSXtra.com poll) and No. 8 Reynolds at Southwest Guilford (No. 7 in the HSXtra.com poll) on Thursday and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn on Friday.