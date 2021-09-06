JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

East Forsyth continues to lead the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.
Marquee games this week are: No. 5 Mount Tabor at Page (No. 8 in the HSXtra.com poll) and No. 8 Reynolds at Southwest Guilford (No. 7 in the HSXtra.com poll) on Thursday and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn on Friday.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At South Iredell
2. GLENN
Record: 1-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford
3. REAGAN
Record: 1-2
Last week: 4
Sept. 17: At No. 1 East Forsyth
4. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 2-1
Last week: 2
Sept. 17: No. 5 Mount Tabor
5. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 1-1
Last week: 5
Thursday: At Page
6. OAK GROVE
Record: 2-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Central Cabarrus
7. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 2-0
Last week: 6
Friday: Mooresville
8. REYNOLDS
Record: 1-1
Last week: 8
Thursday: At Southwest Guilford
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 0-2
Last week: 8
Friday: At East Rowan
10. CARVER
Record: 2-1
Last week: NR
Friday: At McMichael
DROPPED OUT
Walkertown
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Walkertown (1-2), Parkland (1-1), North Forsyth (1-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-1).
