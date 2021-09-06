 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4
top story

JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

East Forsyth football first day (copy)

Offensive coordinator Ron Horton's East Forsyth Eagles are ranked No. 1 and averaging 51.5 points per game heading into Friday night's matchup at South Iredell.

 Walt Unks, Journal

East Forsyth continues to lead the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.

Marquee games this week are: No. 5 Mount Tabor at Page (No. 8 in the HSXtra.com poll) and No. 8 Reynolds at Southwest Guilford (No. 7 in the HSXtra.com poll) on Thursday and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn on Friday.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At South Iredell

2. GLENN

Record: 1-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford

3. REAGAN

Record: 1-2

Last week: 4

Sept. 17: At No. 1 East Forsyth

4. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 2-1

Last week: 2

Sept. 17: No. 5 Mount Tabor

5. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 1-1

Last week: 5

Thursday: At Page

6. OAK GROVE

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Central Cabarrus

7. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-0

Last week: 6

Friday: Mooresville

8. REYNOLDS 

Record: 1-1

Last week: 8

Thursday: At Southwest Guilford

9. NORTH DAVIDSON 

Record: 0-2

Last week: 8

Friday: At East Rowan

10. CARVER 

Record: 2-1

Last week: NR

Friday: At McMichael

DROPPED OUT

Walkertown

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Walkertown (1-2), Parkland (1-1), North Forsyth (1-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0) at South Iredell (1-2)

Fayetteville Terry Sanford (1-1) at No. 2 Glenn (1-1), 7

No. 5 Mount Tabor (1-1) at Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1)

Mooresville (1-1) at No. 7 Davie County (2-0)

No. 8 Reynolds (1-1) at Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 9 North Davidson (0-2) at East Rowan (0-2)

No. 10 Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)

ALSO

Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48

North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)

Walkertown (1-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2)

OFF

No. 3 Reagan (1-2), No. 4 West Forsyth (2-1), Atkins (0-2), North Forsyth (1-2), West Stokes (2-0)

