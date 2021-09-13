 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5
prep zone logo 022721 web

East Forsyth continues to be a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll.

Marquee games this week are: No. 4 Reagan at No. 1 East Forsyth, No. 5 Mount Tabor at No. 2 West Forsyth and No. 6 Davie County at No. 9 Reynolds.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 4 Reagan

2. WEST FORSYTH 

Record: 2-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 5 Mount Tabor

3. GLENN 

Record: 1-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Parkland

4. REAGAN 

Record: 1-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth

5. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 2-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 West Forsyth

6. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 3-0

Last week: 7

Next: At No. 9 Reynolds

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6

Friday: At West Stanly

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-2

Last week: 8

Friday: At Asheville

9. REYNOLDS

Record: 1-2

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 6 Davie County

10. WALKERTOWN 

Record: 2-2

Last week: NR

Next: At West Stokes, Sept. 24

DROPPED OUT

Carver

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Parkland (1-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-2), North Forsyth (1-2), Carver (2-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 4 Reagan (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0, 3-0)

No. 5 Mount Tabor (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (0-0, 2-1)

Parkland (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Glenn (0-0, 1-1)

No. 9 Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 3-0)

No. 7 Oak Grove (2-1) at West Stanly (2-0)

No. 8 North Davidson (1-2) at Asheville (1-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (2-2) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-2)

Community School of Davidson (1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (1-2), 7 p.m.

Morehead (1-2) at North Forsyth (1-2)

Smith (1-2) at Atkins (0-2)

West Stokes (2-0) at McMichael (1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

OFF

No. 10 Walkertown (2-2)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3)

