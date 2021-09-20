JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6

Previously unbeaten East Forsyth's 22-18 loss to Reagan on Friday night shook up the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, and when the ballots were tabulated West Forsyth was the new No. 1 team. The Titans, who head to Parkland this week, dominated Mount Tabor 36-14 and their only loss was at Matthews Weddington. Davie County, the only remaining unbeaten team in the poll, moved from No. 6 to No. 4.