JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 8
A 22-13 win at West Forsyth vaulted Glenn into the top spot in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll. East Forsyth, which did not play because of COVID-19 issues in Mount Tabor's program, dropped to No. 2. 

Marquee games this week are: No. 3 Reagan at No. 4 West Forsyth, No. 9 North Davidson at No. 5 Oak Grove and No. 7 Davie County at No. 6 Mount Tabor. 

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GLENN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Reynolds

2. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 4-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At Parkland

3. REAGAN

Record: 3-3

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 4 West Forsyth

4. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 4-2

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 3 Reagan

5. OAK GROVE

Record: 4-1

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 9 North Davidson

6. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 7 Davie County

7. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 4-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 6 Mount Tabor

8. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 3-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Walkertown

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 2-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 5 Oak Grove

10. CARVER

Record: 4-3

Last week: 10

Next: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, Oct. 15

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Reynolds (2-4), Walkertown (3-3), Bishop McGuinness (1-4)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Reynolds (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 1 Glenn (3-0, 4-1)

No. 2 East Forsyth (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at Parkland (0-2, 1-4)

No. 3 Reagan (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at No. 4 West Forsyth (1-1, 3-2)

No. 9 North Davidson (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-3) at No. 5 Oak Grove (1-0, 4-1)

No. 7 Davie County (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-2) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1, 3-2)

Walkertown (1-1 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3) at No. 8 North Forsyth (2-1, 3-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4) at West Stokes (1-2, 3-2)

Atkins (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at Eastern Guilford (2-0, 3-1)

Community School of Davidson (3-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2, 0-5), 7 p.m.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

OFF

No. 10 Carver (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-3)

