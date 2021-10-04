JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 8

A 22-13 win at West Forsyth vaulted Glenn into the top spot in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll. East Forsyth, which did not play because of COVID-19 issues in Mount Tabor's program, dropped to No. 2.
Marquee games this week are: No. 3 Reagan at No. 4 West Forsyth, No. 9 North Davidson at No. 5 Oak Grove and No. 7 Davie County at No. 6 Mount Tabor.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GLENN
Record: 4-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Reynolds
2. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 4-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At Parkland
3. REAGAN
Record: 3-3
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 4 West Forsyth
4. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 4-2
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 3 Reagan
5. OAK GROVE
Record: 4-1
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 9 North Davidson
6. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-2
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 7 Davie County
7. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 4-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 6 Mount Tabor
8. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 3-3
Last week: 9
Friday: Walkertown
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 2-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 5 Oak Grove
10. CARVER
Record: 4-3
Last week: 10
Next: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, Oct. 15
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Reynolds (2-4), Walkertown (3-3), Bishop McGuinness (1-4)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.