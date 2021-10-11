JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 9

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference leader Glenn was a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll.
Marquee games this week are: No. 1 Glenn at No. 6 Mount Tabor, Reynolds at No. 2 East Forsyth and No. 3 West Forsyth at No. 5 Davie County.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GLENN
Record: 5-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 6 Mount Tabor
2. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 5-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Reynolds
3. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 3-3
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 5 Davie County
4. REAGAN
Record: 4-3
Last week: 3
Friday: At Parkland
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 3 West Forsyth
6. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-3
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 1 Glenn
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 4-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At Ledford
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 3-3
Last week: 9
Friday: Asheboro
9. WALKERTOWN
Record: 4-3
Last week: NR
Friday: McMichael
10. CARVER
Record: 4-3
Last week: 10
Friday: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
DROPPED OUT
North Forsyth
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Reynolds (2-5), North Forsyth (3-4), Bishop McGuinness (1-5)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.