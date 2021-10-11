 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 9
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 9

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference leader Glenn was a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll.

Marquee games this week are: No. 1 Glenn at No. 6 Mount Tabor, Reynolds at No. 2 East Forsyth and No. 3 West Forsyth at No. 5 Davie County. 

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GLENN

Record: 5-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 6 Mount Tabor

2. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 5-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Reynolds

3. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 3-3

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 5 Davie County

4. REAGAN

Record: 4-3

Last week: 3

Friday: At Parkland

5. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 3 West Forsyth

6. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-3

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 1 Glenn

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 4-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Ledford

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 3-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Asheboro

9. WALKERTOWN

Record: 4-3

Last week: NR

Friday: McMichael

10. CARVER

Record: 4-3

Last week: 10

Friday: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

DROPPED OUT

North Forsyth

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Reynolds (2-5), North Forsyth (3-4), Bishop McGuinness (1-5)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Glenn (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-2, 3-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48

Reynolds (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (2-1, 5-1), 7 p.m.

No. 3 West Forsyth (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at No. 5 Davie County (2-2, 5-2), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Reagan (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at Parkland (0-3, 1-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Oak Grove (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-2) at Ledford (1-1, 6-1)

Asheboro (0-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-6) at No. 8 North Davidson (2-0, 3-3)

McMichael (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2) at No. 9 Walkertown (2-1, 4-3)

No. 10 Carver (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-1, 4-2), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

North Forsyth (3-4) at North Surry (2-4)

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at Atkins (1-3, 1-5)

West Stokes (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-2) at Reidsville (3-0, 6-0)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-5) at Huntersville Christ the King (0-3, 1-6)

