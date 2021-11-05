Tags
Using an ineligible player also kept the Wolfpack out of the NCHSAA football playoffs.
The brackets include 22 area football teams, with first-round games Friday.
CLEMMONS — After 749 days since East Forsyth and West Forsyth played their last football game against one another, the two teams met to close …
KERNERSVILLE — Davie’s chances of an upset at Glenn last night burst like a bubble — a bubble screen, to be exact.
Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
The events will bring strong lineups to Forsyth County Day and Smith.
Georgia linebacker commit Jalon Walker of Salisbury will take on North Forsyth.
The playoff brackets include 21 area teams with Walkertown disqualified for using ineligible athletes.
