
The Bobcats score the last 23 points of the game to stay unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.
The sophomore had 13 birdies in her 18 holes to set state scoring record
MOCKSVILLE — A game between two high-powered offenses came down to defense last night, and West Forsyth’s defense forced two turnovers in the …
Glenn remained No. 1 in this week's JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but the rest of the rankings were shuffled like a deck of cards.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
Standings for conferences that include area teams.
East Forsyth's Isaiah Crowell, North Davidson's Tanner Jordan and Reagan's V.J. Wilkins will be in the spotlight.
Reagan's Morgan Ketchum and High Point Central's Emma Niebauer led a large group of players advancing to girls state championships.
The NCHSAA pairings are scheduled to be announced Oct. 30.
Glenn's Antwon Stevenson and East Forsyth's Todd Willert preview Friday night's game.
