The high school football playoff brackets will be revealed Saturday, but there are still plenty of races to be settled on the final Friday nig…
It was the Jon Gullette show in Pfafftown on Friday night as the Reagan Raiders pulled away in the second half for a 47-24 win against visitin…
KERNERSVILLE — In a game that seemed as if it might never end, Jaylen Raynor scored from 3 yards out on third-and-goal in the third overtime t…
The senior wins the individual championship as the Raiders claim the Class 4-A crown for the third time in four seasons.
West Forsyth used a dominating defense and an overpowering ground game to roll past Reynolds 46-7 in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference battle …
Standings for conferences that include area teams.
Once again the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference race comes down to the final night of the football regular season. One of the key games Friday …
Reagan's Jon Gullette, West Forsyth's J.D. LeGrant and Glenn's Albert Redd will be in the spotlight Friday night.
