Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Glenn will play at Lee County instead, but Ragsdale will not play Friday night. Reynolds will make up its game at Southwest Guilford on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Western Guilford and Northeast Guilford will play Sept. 10.
West Forsyth moves up two spots to No. 2 and Glenn and Mount Tabor each slip a spot.
Schedules for all 37 teams in the Triad coverage area.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on high school football schedules.
A look at this week's matchups in the area.
Standings and this week's schedule for area teams.
Visiting West Forsyth scored twice in 64 seconds in the first quarter and was never seriously threatened last night in a 37-20 win over Oak Gr…
The unofficial county championship meet is Wednesday evening in Kernersville.
East Forsyth edges Glenn for the top spot in the first poll of the fall football season.
The players expected to play key roles are Reagan's Jon Gullette, West Forsyth's Jevante Long and East Forsyth's Bryant Williams.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.