PFAFFTOWN — One week after putting up 56 points in their home opener, the Grimsley Whirlies found themselves in a dogfight Friday, edging Reag…
The Titans' football coach hopes to return to school Wednesday “and do some partial days to build myself back up and go from there.”
Schedules for all 37 teams in the Triad coverage area.
Dual-threat junior quarterback Jaylen Raynor sparked East Forsyth’s 55-26 football victory over visiting Rolesville in Kernersville on Friday night.
Area standings through the first two weeks of the high school football season.
Reagan loses, but moves up to No. 4 after nearly upsetting Grimsley.
The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
Visiting West Forsyth scored twice in 64 seconds in the first quarter and was never seriously threatened last night in a 37-20 win over Oak Gr…
