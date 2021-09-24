Support Local Journalism
Quarterback Alex Summers threw five touchdown passes and Davie County recovered from a slow start to steamroll past Reynolds 73-28 in the Cent…
West Forsyth is the new No. 1 team in the poll.
The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
Previewing Friday night's top high school football games in the area.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
A look at the top high school games in the area this weekend.
Standings for conferences that include area teams.
Conference play begins Friday night for most area high school football teams, and one of the best matchups in Forsyth County is No. 4-ranked R…
Reagan's Kam Hill, Mount Tabor's Noah Marshall and Davie County's Alex Summers should be in the spotlight Friday night.
