WINSTON-SALEM — For the second time in as many weeks a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football game will not be played because of COVID-19 is…
COVID-19 postponements are forcing one Triad team to play four games in 11 days.
The Mount Tabor High School Parent, Teacher, Student Association will induct seven new members into the Spartan Hall of Fame on Oct. 7.
MOCKSVILLE — East Forsyth was a rude guest last night, its dominant offense producing 667 yards in an 59-21 rout of host Davie County in a Cen…
Glenn’s defense led the Bobcats to a 33-13 football win in a Central Piedmont 4-A clash Friday night at Reagan.
Glenn's Antwon Stevenson and West Forsyth's Adrian Snow preview their game Friday night in Clemmons.
East Forsyth regains the top spot in the poll, with West Forsyth dropping to No. 2.
The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:
Standings for conferences with Triad area teams.
