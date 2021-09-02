JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 3

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 2 WEST FORSYTH (2-0) at MATTHEWS WEDDINGTON (2-0), 7 p.m., WTOB-980

The essentials: West Forsyth is one of three top-five teams headed to the Charlotte area Friday night, and the Titans face a Weddington team that has won three state championships in the last five seasons and rarely loses at home. West Forsyth, led by RB Jevante Long and LB Mack David, will look to play physical football against a Warriors team that likes to throw the ball and excels on special teams. QB Grady Brosterhous is accurate and mobile and RB Kyle Parsons and WRs Landyn Backey and Zymill Patterson also are playmakers, but Weddington's offensive line is inexperienced and could be an area for the Titans to attack.

NO. 3 GLENN (1-0) at CHARLOTTE JULIUS CHAMBERS (2-0), 7 p.m.

The essentials: This will be the first game Glenn has played against an opponent that was on its schedule to start the season, and what an opponent Chambers is. The Cougars, then known as Vance HS, won the last two NCHSAA Class 4-AA titles and already have wins over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and Virginian power Highland Springs this season. Chambers is fast and tough, playing with an edge from the moment the Cougars step off the bus. Glenn will need to take care of the football and avoid giving up big plays, particularly to RB Daylan Smothers, if it hopes to pull what would be a major upset. It wouldn't hurt if the Bobcats can give QB Camden Coleman time to find WRs Chaney Fitzgerald and Levine Smith.