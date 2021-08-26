JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports

ROLESVILLE (0-1) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (1-0), WTOB-980

The essentials: Former Parkland and Grimsley coach Martin Samek returns to the Triad with a strong Rolesville team. The Eagles reached the spring NCHSAA Class 4-AA championship game behind QB Byrum Brown (South Florida commit), who is back for his senior year. Rolesville was upset by Southern Pines Pinecrest, 40-36, in its opener, but offense wasn't the problem in that game. East Forsyth had no problems offensively or defensively in a season-opening 48-7 win at Northwest Guilford. Junior QB Jalen Alexander-Raynor was sharp, and the Eagles ran for 353 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, senior DT Bryant Williams and senior LB Juwelz Taylor wreaked havoc.

NO. 3 GLENN (0-0) at LEE COUNTY (1-0)

The essentials: Glenn finally gets to play a game, and it's not against the Bobcats' originally scheduled opponent, Ragsdale. When the Tigers were unable to play because of COVID-19 issues, Glenn picked up a game against a strong Lee County team that opened with a 62-0 rout of Pittsboro Northwood. The Yellow Jackets went 8-1 in the spring, losing only to eventual Class 3-AA runner-up Cleveland in the playoffs. The Bobcats will unleash an offense directed by senior QB Camden Coleman and featuring playmakers such as Chaney Fitzgerald and Levine Smith and a defense led by senior LB Albert Redd, junior DL Josh Nolan and senior DB Kedric Green.