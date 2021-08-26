JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
ROLESVILLE (0-1) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (1-0), WTOB-980
The essentials: Former Parkland and Grimsley coach Martin Samek returns to the Triad with a strong Rolesville team. The Eagles reached the spring NCHSAA Class 4-AA championship game behind QB Byrum Brown (South Florida commit), who is back for his senior year. Rolesville was upset by Southern Pines Pinecrest, 40-36, in its opener, but offense wasn't the problem in that game. East Forsyth had no problems offensively or defensively in a season-opening 48-7 win at Northwest Guilford. Junior QB Jalen Alexander-Raynor was sharp, and the Eagles ran for 353 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, senior DT Bryant Williams and senior LB Juwelz Taylor wreaked havoc.
NO. 3 GLENN (0-0) at LEE COUNTY (1-0)
The essentials: Glenn finally gets to play a game, and it's not against the Bobcats' originally scheduled opponent, Ragsdale. When the Tigers were unable to play because of COVID-19 issues, Glenn picked up a game against a strong Lee County team that opened with a 62-0 rout of Pittsboro Northwood. The Yellow Jackets went 8-1 in the spring, losing only to eventual Class 3-AA runner-up Cleveland in the playoffs. The Bobcats will unleash an offense directed by senior QB Camden Coleman and featuring playmakers such as Chaney Fitzgerald and Levine Smith and a defense led by senior LB Albert Redd, junior DL Josh Nolan and senior DB Kedric Green.
GRIMSLEY (1-0) at NO. 5 REAGAN (1-0), WSJS-600, WCOG-1320
The essentials: Grimsley didn't miss a beat after winning the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in the spring, dominating Clayton 56-0 in Week 1. Senior QB Alonza Barnett threw seven touchdown passes and the Whirlies committed just one penalty. Reagan also opened impressively, winning 41-19 at North Davidson. QB Kam Hill and RB Jon Gullette were among the standouts for the Raiders, who will need to run the ball effectively to keep the ball away from Grimsley's offense. Reagan also will need a strong game from its special teams if it hopes to upset the Whirlies.