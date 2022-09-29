JournalNow.com Quick Take: No. 1 East Forsyth 31, No. 2 Mount Tabor 13

A recap of the East Forsyth-Mount Tabor football game on Thursday night:

Where

Bob Sapp Field, Winston-Salem

Why the Eagles won

Yes, East Forsyth scored 31 points against a stout Mount Tabor defense, but it was the Eagles’ own defense that dominated the game.

The Spartans want to run the ball first and foremost, and East Forsyth held them to 81 yards on 29 attempts (2.8 yards per carry). Coach Todd Willert’s team also held Tabor QB Semaj Reaves-Smith to 5-of-16 passing and kept him from doing any damage with his feet.

“Our defense gets overshadowed by how powerful our offense is,” Willert said. “Matthew Joines, Nick Martin, our D-line and R.J. Brown … they’re just monsters out there.”

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown agreed, saying, “Their offense is good, but their defense is bringing it, too. They’ve got some big guys who can run.”

East Forsyth also has Jaylen Raynor. The senior quarterback had what statistically was an “off” game for him, passing for 146 yards and rushing for 40 yards and two touchdowns, but he simply made plays.

“The big plays came on third and fourth downs when he moved the chains,” Willert said of the Arkansas State commit. “He made great throws on curl routes and timing routes. Those may not be fancy, explosion plays, but those are big plays because you keep the chains moving.”

Why the Spartans lost

Mount Tabor started slowly and struggled to move the ball, particularly on the ground, but was still in the game late in the first half. After East Forsyth went up 17-7, the Spartans drove to the Eagles’ 21-yard line in the closing moments of the second quarter, but the drive ended there.

“We had our chances in the first half,” Brown said. “We left some points on the field. We should’ve gotten something right before the half and didn’t.”

Tabor had terrible field position on its first three possessions of the second half, starting from its 6-, 20- and 10-yard lines as the Spartans’ deficit grew to 31-7.

“That’s a great football team,” Brown said of the Eagles. “Their guys kept coming and coming. In order to beat them, you have to pick up some first downs, and they wore our defense down tonight.”

The big play

Leading 10-7 midway through the second quarter, East Forsyth faced 4th-and-10 from the Mount Tabor 49. Raynor, who also punts for the Eagles, waited for a rush that never really came and sprinted 23 yards. Four plays later, East was in the end zone on a Jayvontay Conner 20-yard run to make it a two-possession game.

“Jaylen called that on his own,” Willert said of the fake. “He’s a great player and that’s the guy he is. That’s why he’s so good. He saw something and it’s built right in.”

Stars

East Forsyth — QB Jaylen Raynor 14-of-22 passing, 146 yards, 13 rushes, 40 yards, 2 TDs; RB Trenton Dozier 6 carries, 90 yards, TD; RB Laurance Riggs 11 carries, 54 yards; WR/KR Que’sean Brown 4 catches, 46 yards; WR Ronnie Christian 4 catches, 59 yards; DE Nathan Martin 3 sacks.

Mount Tabor — QB Semaj Reaves-Smith 5-of-16 passing, 114 yards, INT; RB Giovanni Caesar 15 carries, 64 yards, TD; RB Zion Thompson 4 carries, 32 yards; WR Shamarius Peterkin 3 catches, 67 yards, TD.

What they said

“We feel good right now, but not satisfied. We still have to clean up things. … When you get in the playoffs and you play good teams like this it gets scary when you make those mistakes.” – Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach, on his team’s nine penalties for 88 yards

“One game doesn’t define us. We have four games left and we have to stay healthy and get ready for Davie County next week.” – Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor coach

Records

East Forsyth: 3-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-0 overall.

Mount Tabor: 2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1 overall.

Up next

East Forsyth: Parkland, Oct. 7.

Mount Tabor: At Davie County, Oct. 7.

Scoring summary

East Forsyth 3 14 14 0 — 31

Mount Tabor 0 7 0 6 — 13

Game was called with 3:43 to play because of altercations outside the stadium.

EF – FG Ridge Whisnant 23, 1st, 3:21

EF – Jaylen Raynor 3 run (Whisnant kick), 2nd, 10:56

MT – Gio Caesar 1 run (Wes Dunlap kick), 2nd, 9:15

EF – Jayvontay Conner 20 run (Whisnant kick), 2nd, 5:25

EF – Raynor 1 run (Whisnant kick), 3rd, 2:58

EF – Trenton Dozier 49 run (Whisnant kick), 3rd, :32

MT – Shamarius Peterkin 7 pass from Jadon Blair (pass failed), 4th, 3:43