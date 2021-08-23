JournalNow.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2

East Forsyth solidified its hold on the top spot in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll with a 48-7 victory over Northwest Guilford. West Forsyth moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 with a 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds. Glenn fell from No. 2 to No. 3 after a week in which it was unable to play Terry Sanford because of COVID-19 issues in the Fayetteville high school's program, and Mount Tabor dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 with a 56-41 loss to Richmond County.