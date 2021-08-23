JournalNow.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2

East Forsyth solidified its hold on the top spot in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll with a 48-7 victory over Northwest Guilford. West Forsyth moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 with a 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds. Glenn fell from No. 2 to No. 3 after a week in which it was unable to play Terry Sanford because of COVID-19 issues in the Fayetteville high school's program, and Mount Tabor dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 with a 56-41 loss to Richmond County.
Marquee games this week are: No. 2 West Forsyth at No. 7 Oak Grove on Thursday and Class 4-A power Rolesville at No. 1 East Forsyth, Ragsdale (No. 7 in the HStra.com Top 10) at No. 3 Glenn and Grimsley (No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) at No. 5 Reagan on Friday.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 1-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Rolesville
2. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 1-0
Last week: 4
Thursday: At No. 7 Oak Grove
3. GLENN
Record: 0-0
Last week: 2
Friday: Ragsdale
4. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 0-1
Last week: 3
Friday: North Forsyth
5. REAGAN
Record: 1-0
Last week: 7
Friday: Grimsley
6. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 0-0
Last week: 5
Friday: At West Rowan
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 6
Thursday: No. 2 West Forsyth
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 0-1
Last week: 8
Friday: Northwest Guilford
9. REYNOLDS
Record: 1-0
Last week: 10
Friday: At Southwest Guilford
10. WALKERTOWN
Record: 1-0
Last week: 9
Friday: Lexington
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-0), Parkland (0-1), Bishop McGuinness (0-0).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.