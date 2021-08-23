 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2
top story

JournalNow.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2

Todd Willert

Coach Todd Willert's East Forsyth Eagles are No. 1 again this week in the JournalNow.com Top 10 Football Poll after a 48-7 win at Northwest Guilford

 Joe Sirera

East Forsyth solidified its hold on the top spot in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll with a 48-7 victory over Northwest Guilford. West Forsyth moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 with a 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds. Glenn fell from No. 2 to No. 3 after a week in which it was unable to play Terry Sanford because of COVID-19 issues in the Fayetteville high school's program, and Mount Tabor dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 with a 56-41 loss to Richmond County.

Marquee games this week are: No. 2 West Forsyth at No. 7 Oak Grove on Thursday and Class 4-A power Rolesville at No. 1 East Forsyth, Ragsdale (No. 7 in the HStra.com Top 10) at No. 3 Glenn and Grimsley (No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) at No. 5 Reagan on Friday.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 1-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Rolesville

2. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 1-0

Last week: 4

Thursday: At No. 7 Oak Grove

3. GLENN 

Record: 0-0

Last week: 2

Friday: Ragsdale

4. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 0-1

Last week: 3

Friday: North Forsyth

5. REAGAN

Record: 1-0

Last week: 7

Friday: Grimsley

6. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 0-0

Last week: 5

Friday: At West Rowan

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 6

Thursday: No. 2 West Forsyth

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 0-1

Last week: 8

Friday: Northwest Guilford

9. REYNOLDS

Record: 1-0

Last week: 10

Friday: At Southwest Guilford

10. WALKERTOWN

Record: 1-0

Last week: 9

Friday: Lexington

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-0), Parkland (0-1), Bishop McGuinness (0-0).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Breaking News