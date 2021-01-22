Just getting through the cross country season and COVID-19 was more of a challenge for Reagan girls' team

KERNERSVILLE - Getting to the finish line never meant more for the Reagan girls cross-country team.

In this case it was COVID-19 and how it nearly wrecked their season. The ability for all the schools and individual runners who competed on Friday in the NCHSAA 2-A and 4-A championship races at Ivey Redmon Park to make it through the season was remarkable. The 3-A and 1-A races will be held on Saturday.

Leading the Raiders to a third-place showing were sisters Gwen and Bronwyn Parks, who were nearly knocked out for the season after developing COVID-19 symptoms in December. It was something that Coach Eric Fritz had to navigate through.

“When the girls were sick the first thing we wanted to make sure of was if they were OK,” said Fritz, who also coaches the boys’ team at Reagan. “And then if they do come back what kind of condition will they be in and how much toll did it take on them?”

Thankfully, Gwen, a senior who will run next season at Cornell, and Bronwyn, a freshman, bounced back after staying away from their teammates for two weeks while going through quarantine.

“We missed one meet as it turned out,” Gwen said. “But fortunately we didn’t miss the conference, regional or state meet so we’re thankful for that.”