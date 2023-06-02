Billy Creason was in the midst of arguably the most lopsided loss in North Carolina history on the opening day of Parkland High School’s baseball season.

Many of his Mustangs hadn’t played the game in years, and it showed on the field in that opening game against Glenn.

Glenn scored 33 runs in the first inning, the second most by a team in an inning in NCHSAA history.

At one point, as the game was getting out of hand, Glenn coach Keith Walker went to Creason and asked him what he wanted to do.

Creason, the first-year Parkland coach, responded with three words: “Just play baseball.”

And Parkland did, showing up for every game during a season that saw the team play through mercy rules and lose by margins not often seen in high-school baseball, including that 49-0 loss to Glenn.

When the season was over, Parkland had lost all 16 of its games by a combined score of 334-7. Yet none of those losses could approach the unspeakable tragedy Creason suffered last spring as an assistant coach for the Mustangs.

Now as the head coach, Creason is rebuilding the Parkland program that has been a refuge for himself.

Dreaded phone call

In 2022, Creason’s son, Ethan, was in his senior year at Glenn High School. A versatile athlete and musician like his father, Ethan had recently decided to switch from baseball to lacrosse. He became a starter by the second game and earned all-conference in his only year playing the sport.

That same year, Creason, a 1996 Carver High School graduate, joined his friend and head baseball coach Nolan Johnson on the staff at Parkland.

“My whole family went to Parkland,” Creason said. “I’m the only one that didn’t go to Parkland … my uncles all played baseball and football here.”

Ethan talked about coaching with his father someday soon, Creason said. “After I graduate, Dad,” he would say, “I’ll help you and Nolan coach at Parkland.”

On March 29, 2022, Creason got a call that Ethan, 17, was killed while driving to school. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Ethan’s car was heading south on Hastings Road when it crossed the center line, hit a tree and caught fire. Speeding was not a factor, the patrol said.

In response, Glenn canceled its lacrosse games for that week. The Bobcats softball team included members of the school chorus, of which Ethan was a co-director, and chose not to play that night. The baseball team elected to play, hanging Ethan’s jersey in the dugout and winning 17-7 over Reynolds to snap a five-game losing streak.

Two weeks later, Creason got a baseball tattoo on his arm with the number 22, which both father and son had worn in high school. He kept on coaching.

“The driving force for me was that I got through that personally with these kids,” Creason said. “They helped me get through that tough time last year and got me back on a baseball field.”

Building a team from scratch

In June, Creason was offered the head coaching job at Parkland. He talked it over with his wife, Audrey, and decided to accept the challenge.

It was a big one.

For starters, five key players from the previous season transferred to other schools, taking advantage of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools policy that allows a student to attend another school within the district even if the student does not live in that school’s zone.

On top of that, 12 of Creason’s 32 players were ineligible, sparking the coach to institute study halls before every practice. From there, only “five or six players” had ever played much baseball, Creason said.

To fill out his roster, Creason turned to other sports, including the football team.

Jay Archie, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, hadn’t seen a baseball field since middle school but played centerfield, shortstop and pitcher for Parkland. Terry Wadkins, the anchor of the offensive and defensive lines, provided a big target at first base.

“I tell these kids, your high-profile athletes, your NFL superstars, your NBA superstars, those guys played multiple sports,” Creason said. “Tom Brady was a catcher and most of your quarterbacks played shortstop or pitcher in high school. And that keeps you in shape. ... That was my selling factor.”

Unlike most high school baseball coaches, Creason had to spend the season teaching his team how to play the game.

“We’ve got a great bunch of kids,” Creason said. “The biggest thing is that we have athletes who have not played baseball, so trying to cram years of fundamentals into this season has been an obstacle. But we see things in every game and we focus on those high points in every game of what we see and what they are learning in practice.”

Despite the big losses, Creason points out small victories that could lead to success down the road.

In the team’s eighth game, against East Forsyth, leadoff batter Diego Gomez smashed a double to deep left field, then Diego Rivadnerya drove him across home plate. It was Parkland’s first run of the season, and the Mustangs trailed the eventual conference champs only 4-1 after the first inning.

It was the one-year anniversary of Ethan's death. After the game, a 16-1 loss, the players raced each other in the outfield.

As his team battled, Creason continued to remember Ethan, regularly playing his son’s rendition of the national anthem before games and wearing Ethan’s class ring on his finger.

The haves and the have-nots

Parkland has bounced back from winless seasons before.

In 1992, after the Mustangs failed to win a single baseball game in two seasons, Parkland hired 25-year-old Scott Humphrey, a former Reynolds High star who had pitched all four years at Guilford College.

The Paisley Middle School teacher led a quick turnaround, going 11-10 the first season and ultimately winning 171 games in nine seasons, with five playoff appearances, four conference titles and no losing seasons during that span.

The rebuild also included transferring home games from a field at South Little League to what had been a barren dirt practice field on campus. Humphrey remembers picking up loads of sod near Pinehurst and doing maintenance on the field with his assistant coaches. Lights would be installed in 2000.

The team reached the regional quarterfinals in 1994 and the regional semifinals in 1995, with 25 future college players including current UNC-Asheville coach Willie Stewart and ace pitcher Scooter Brookshire, who went to Wake Forest.

After Humphrey’s departure, the program declined, then rebounded briefly under former assistant Andy Harper, who served nine seasons from 2007-2015.

In Harper’s last season, however, the Mustangs went 0-15, according to MaxPreps. Since then, Parkland hasn’t been able to muster more than seven wins in any particular season, though it went 3-3 in 2020 prior to the season being canceled due to COVID-19.

Humphrey, whose long career in education included a stint at Reagan High School in Pfafftown, believes that Parkland faces an uphill battle.

“I taught 31 years in the school system,” Humphrey said. “I hate school choice. I love community schools. … Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — and I’m not afraid to say it — has become a case of the have and the have-nots.

“Everybody knows who the haves are and everybody knows who the have-nots are, and it’s just because of access, and it’s also because, if people don’t see it, it doesn’t exist. And the inequity and the inequality in this school system in everything from athletic fields — that’s great — all the way down to text materials, it just blows my mind.”

Creason sees the importance of building a feeder program, as Humphrey did more than two decades ago with South Little League.

“You can’t start once the kids already get to high school,” Humphrey said. “I was very fortunate. South Little League at that point in time was very supportive, there were a lot of members, a lot of participation and it gave me a little feeder, so I got directly involved with South Little League through baseball camps.”

Humphrey calls baseball “a game of failure” and thinks it's important to get kids hooked on it while they're young.

“You see all of the one-sport athletes now and all of that,” he said. “Everything is gearing toward doing that one sport and baseball kind of gets kicked out of it, but if they come interested to begin with, that helps a lot, (and) having a JV program every year with a full schedule and full practices, whether you get your head beat in or not.”

While the South Little League is less prominent now, Creason recalls days at the ballpark being a “family event.” He said he doesn’t “knock” travel ball but says he hopes to be involved with Twin City Little League, which returned this year after a seven-year hiatus.

Keeping hope alive

Creason said he’s gotten great support from the Parkland administration, including first-year principal Noel Keener and retiring athletic director Linwood Jerald, a nearly 50-year veteran of high school and college athletics and a recent recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the North Carolina’s highest honor of state service.

Jerald said that attendance at Parkland baseball games didn’t drop this season, and that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has approved a bid for a new press box, restrooms, concessions and mostly everything but the dugouts.

Creason looks to better results on the ballfield, and to keeping his memories of Ethan alive.

“My philosophy on coaching is that there are a lot of things I teach that you can take in the game of baseball to the game of life,” Creason said. “My first goal is to make them better student-athletes, my second goal is to make them better men.”