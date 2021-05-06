Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor's MVP: 'We had to do our thing and make history'

His final stat line: 71 rushing yards and a touchdown, 102 receiving yards and a touchdown, 36 return yards, one interception.

To put it mildly, Lance Patterson had himself a ballgame.

“Maybe the best thing about him is that he’s humble. And he’s just a junior,” Coach Tiesuan Brown said with a broad grin. “We know that anytime he touches the ball, he can go.”

Patterson credited his performance to his teammates and their focus throughout the short week.

“We were just dialed in that this was a business trip and we needed to handle our business,” Patterson said. “We wanted to go and show everyone about Mount Tabor football. We knew we had a lot of students and parents that made the drive down and we had to do our thing and make history.”

The Spartans did just that. They became the first football team in school history to win a state championship after missing out on their chances in 2003 and 2007.