Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor's MVP: 'We had to do our thing and make history'

CHAPEL HILL — Lance Patterson was still soaking in the moment, still displaying his speedy legs as he ran along the wall at Kenan Stadium, slapping hands with most of the Mount Tabor fans who made the journey from Winston-Salem.
Patterson was all smiles as held the Most Valuable Player trophy in his opposite hand, not showing any signs of the cramps that took him out of the game for a chunk of the third quarter.
“Oh, I was still feeling it,” Patterson said. “I was feeling it in the fourth quarter. I’m still feeling it now. But winning definitely helps make the pain go away.”
Patterson did a little bit – actually a lot – to help his team win the Class 3-AA state championship, beating Cleveland 24-16.
The 5-foot-7, 130-pound junior set the tone with a 36-yard return on the opening kickoff. He hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tyress McIntyre on the Spartans’ first drive after running away from three Cleveland defenders to the end zone, giving them a lead they would not relinquish.
There was the 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, a 31-yard rumble recovery for a touchdown on Cleveland’s first possession of the third quarter that put the Spartans ahead 21-7. And there was the interception on Cleveland’s next possession that thwarted its drive at the Mount Tabor 18-yard line.
His final stat line: 71 rushing yards and a touchdown, 102 receiving yards and a touchdown, 36 return yards, one interception.
To put it mildly, Lance Patterson had himself a ballgame.
“Maybe the best thing about him is that he’s humble. And he’s just a junior,” Coach Tiesuan Brown said with a broad grin. “We know that anytime he touches the ball, he can go.”
Patterson credited his performance to his teammates and their focus throughout the short week.
“We were just dialed in that this was a business trip and we needed to handle our business,” Patterson said. “We wanted to go and show everyone about Mount Tabor football. We knew we had a lot of students and parents that made the drive down and we had to do our thing and make history.”
The Spartans did just that. They became the first football team in school history to win a state championship after missing out on their chances in 2003 and 2007.
“We had an awesome day today before we left school with a big sendoff,” he said. “We had a police escort in our buses. There were firetrucks shooting water. And all the students and teachers surrounded the school while we walked to get on the buses. It was a really cool moment for all of us and gave us a lot of energy. We could feel all of that support behind us.”
Coach Scott Riley of Cleveland came away impressed by Patterson’s performance.
“He was probably one of the biggest surprises coming into the game,” Riley said. “We knew he was fast, but we didn’t know how hard he was to contain.”
Except when the cramps hit late in the third quarter. That took Patterson out of the game with 4:29 left.
“That was so frustrating, and I kept telling myself I needed to fight through it,” Patterson said. “I kept telling myself my team needed me, and I couldn’t let them down.”
He certainly didn’t Thursday night.