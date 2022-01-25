Late free throw lifts Dudley past Atkins

A recap of Dudley’s 61-60 boys basketball win against Atkins on Tuesday night in Greensboro.

Why the Panthers won

Dudley played well at the guard position, especially late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers took care of the ball when they needed to and came up clutch when driving in the lane. Dudley had a big third quarter to seize the lead. Denzel Foster got fouled on a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left, and he hit one free throw before a last-second heave by Atkins missed the mark.

Notable

Dudley now has a 9-game winning streak. The Panthers have played in a lot of close games this season.

Atkins played as tough of basketball as anybody could ask for, especially on the road. After a slow start to the season, the Camels have come along real nicely and played very good defense in a difficult road environment.

What they’re saying:

“We went to an old play that we used to run way back in the day (with 3 seconds left)… Denzel did a good job of being under control. … He did a great job of pump faking. … and knocked one of the free throws down,” Dudley coach Josh Prince said.