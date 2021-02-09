Leach helps Reynolds slip past Glenn

Glenn: Zion Dixon, 10 points,

Notable

Glenn was in the game despite missing its first 12 shots from the field. The Bobcats picked a terrible time to go cold again, in the fourth quarter, when they hit only 3-of-13 from the field and committed four turnovers, allowing Reynolds to rally from a 30-24 deficit with 10 unanswered points to start the period.

The win put the Demons in the driver’s seat in the Central Piedmont 4-A conference avenging a 57-56 home loss to Glenn two weeks ago.

They Said It

“I did my sizing up, got in and penetrated, and the shot just fell. I was going to pull up (and shoot) the whole time. My coaches have been working with me on pulling up and shooting. Teams have been trying to take charges against, and I’ve been working on that.” — Tyriek Leach of Reynolds, whose jump shot with 2 seconds left lifted the Demons past Glenn.

“We went 1-4; that was the play. (Tyriek) does a good job of getting in the paint and pulling up. That’s what we wanted to do. It was a dog fight; two teams like these, We figured it would come down to something like this.” — Billy Martin, Reynolds head coach.