Leach helps Reynolds slip past Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — Reynolds put all its eggs in one basket last night, putting the ball, the ballgame and its hopes for a conference championship in the hands of Tyriek Leach, a 6-foot senior guard.
Tied with Glenn with 20 seconds left, the Demons inbounded the ball near halfcourt, getting the ball to Leach, clearing the floor and letting him go one-on-one against a Glenn defender. Leach made his move to the basket with about 8 seconds left, penetrating and pulling up at the free-throw line to swish through a jump shot with 2 seconds left for a 38-36 win.
The victory put Reynolds into first place in the Central Piedmont 4A, by one-half game over Glenn entering the last week of play. A Glenn victory would have dashed the Demons’ hopes for a second straight conference title.
Leach finished with 15 points, including seven in the fourth quarter when the Demons erased a six-point deficit. They went on a 10-0 run to start the period, taking advantage of four missed shots and two Bobcat turnovers.
Glenn battled back and tied the game on a driving layup by Armani Almonar with 32 seconds left; the Bobcats held Reynolds scoreless from the 4:20 mark until Leach’s game-winning basket.
Stars
Reynolds: Caden Davis 18 points, 11 in the second quarter, 7-of-13 from the field, 3-of-4 from the free-throw line; Tyriek Leach, 15 points, 7 in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning basket with 2 seconds left.
Glenn: Zion Dixon, 10 points,
Notable
Glenn was in the game despite missing its first 12 shots from the field. The Bobcats picked a terrible time to go cold again, in the fourth quarter, when they hit only 3-of-13 from the field and committed four turnovers, allowing Reynolds to rally from a 30-24 deficit with 10 unanswered points to start the period.
The win put the Demons in the driver’s seat in the Central Piedmont 4-A conference avenging a 57-56 home loss to Glenn two weeks ago.
They Said It
“I did my sizing up, got in and penetrated, and the shot just fell. I was going to pull up (and shoot) the whole time. My coaches have been working with me on pulling up and shooting. Teams have been trying to take charges against, and I’ve been working on that.” — Tyriek Leach of Reynolds, whose jump shot with 2 seconds left lifted the Demons past Glenn.
“We went 1-4; that was the play. (Tyriek) does a good job of getting in the paint and pulling up. That’s what we wanted to do. It was a dog fight; two teams like these, We figured it would come down to something like this.” — Billy Martin, Reynolds head coach.
“It was a good game; we’re disappointed we came out on the losing end, but we fought and made a lot of stops, but we missed a lot of shots — but so did they. I don’t think we shot the ball well. We had opportunities but they just did a good job. When they went to the 1-3-1 zone, that sort of slowed us down.” — Jonathan Gainey, Glenn head coach.
Reynolds 6 13 5 14 — 38
Glenn 6 14 10 6 — 36
Reynolds — Tyreik Leach 15, Caden Davis 18, Harris 4, Mcmillian 1, Calhoun, Lumpkins.
Glenn — Mock 5, Zion Dixon 10, Je. Scales 5, Adichol 2, Almonar 6.
Records — Reynolds 9-1 (6-1 CPC4A), Glenn 8-2 (6-2 CPC4A).
Up Next: Reynolds, at East Forsyth, Feb. 12; Glenn, at Reagan, Feb. 13.